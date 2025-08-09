9mobile, a telecommunications operator in Nigeria has officially rebranded to T2, featuring a bold orange colour scheme and a future-facing digital vision.

The T2 unveiling took place at the ‘Tech Meets Tenacity’ launch event held at Eko Convention Center, Lagos, on Friday.

At the rebranding event, the CEO of the Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited (EMTS), Obafemi Banigbe, stated that the effort to rebrand the company is “the beginning of a bold new chapter.”

“This is not just a brand unveiling, it is the beginning of a bold new chapter in our history. It is a declaration that we are no longer who we were, but we are becoming something greater. We are becoming something more ambitious,” the CEO stated.

Digital vision

He emphasised that the company’s transformation into a customer-focused, technology-driven, and API-enabled operator will enable it to offer faster, smarter, and more tailored services, powered by cloud-native infrastructure and data analytics.

The CEO emphasised that technology has become a core part of business operations, organisational culture, and human connection, noting that Nigerians increasingly demand speed, access, and relevance.

“We see it in the rising tide of the youth, we see it in the entrepreneurs that are all over the place across our nation, in the boldness of our startup ecosystem, in the resilience of our SMEs, in the desires of our families to stay connected, to stay informed and to stay entertained anytime and anywhere,” he said.

Mr Banigbe explained that there is a need for the company to remain relevant by reshaping and rebranding the business enterprise. He also reiterated that the brand is “proudly Nigerian” and rooted in the spirit of resilience and tenacity that defines the nation.

“In the face of overwhelming odds, our people, the Nigerian people, we have shown a spirit of resilience and of tenacity that continues to inspire the world,” he said.

The official admitted that, despite facing challenging times and setbacks, the company has consistently emerged stronger and more resilient, especially with the renewed focus and determination to address market challenges.

Digital transformation

In his remarks on the T2, the minister of communications, innovation, and digital economy, Bosun Tijani, commended mobile network operators (MNOs) for their significant role in reshaping Nigeria’s digital landscape.

“The MNOs have invested boldly, spending more than 75 billion in towers, fibre, and now 5G, all without any government subsidy. The MNOs have powered our economy, contributing around 16 percent to our GDP, and creating millions of direct and indirect jobs,” Mr Tijani said.

The minister described the T2 rebrand as a clear statement of the company’s intent to compete, innovate, and play a stronger role in advancing Nigeria’s goal of becoming a global digital leader.

“Let this rebrand be more than a change of colours or a new logo. Let it be a renewed commitment to innovation, to service excellence, and to the millions of Nigerians whose lives and businesses depend on your network every single day,” the minister said.

Mr Tijani further assured that the government would continue to collaborate with industry stakeholders like T2, who invest in digital technology to embrace change in the industry.

Once known as Etisalat Nigeria and later 9mobile, the operator had dropped to just 3.2 million active subscribers by early 2025, a fall from its previous strength.

The rebranding followed LH’s acquisition of 95.5 percent stake of the network, about a year ago. This marks the second time the company has undergone a name change in recent times, following its rebrand from Etisalat to 9mobile in 2017.