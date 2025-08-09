The Nigeria Police Force says human rights activist and SaharaReporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, twice refused medical checks in custody, dismissing allegations he was tortured after his arrest.

Force spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Friday that the police dispatched two separate medical teams to examine Mr Sowore on 7 and 8 August, but he refused both visits.

The refusals, Mr Adejobi noted, were officially recorded.

“While the Police respect the individual’s right to decline medical assessment, the record must show that the opportunity for independent medical verification was twice provided and twice rejected,” the statement read.

He described as “false and grossly misleading” a viral photo showing the activist with a bandaged arm, saying the bandage was among his personal belongings when he honoured a police invitation before arrest.

The statement noted that the Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has ordered an internal investigation into how the bandage was accessed in custody.

Sowore to face charges

The police said Mr Sowore’s arrest followed two petitions—one alleging the forgery of a police document published online, and another alleging cyberbullying—and that he would be arraigned for forgery, cyberstalking, and other unspecified offences.

“He is expected to appear before a court of competent jurisdiction in the coming days to answer to the accusations in a lawful and transparent judicial process.”

The police insisted the arrest complied with constitutional safeguards and due process, adding that Mr Sowore was granted bail within the constitutionally required 48 hours under Section 35(4) of the Nigerian constitution.

“His continued detention is not arbitrary; it is anchored on a valid remand order issued by a competent court,” the statement read.

The police also rejected allegations of brutality, maintaining that every action taken was “devoid of malice, bias, or political undertones.”

Mr Adejobi echoed earlier remarks by Abayomi Shogunle, Commissioner of Police in charge of the Special Intervention Squad, that the petitions against Mr Sowore were based on “credible, corroborated allegations.”

Sowore alleges brutality

Before his release on Friday evening, Mr Sowore accused the police of breaking his right wrist in detention.

In a SaharaReporters live stream, he said the injury occurred early Thursday morning and that he was denied proper medical treatment.

“They broke my hand yesterday and have not brought a doctor — only a nurse,” he alleged, claiming the police brought journalists to see him in custody to downplay concerns about his welfare.

He demanded immediate release, an apology, and medical care.

In the video footage, as Mr Sowore addressed journalists invited by the police into the detention room, the police officers abruptly ordered them out.

At 7:46 p.m. Friday, Mr Sowore posted on Facebook that his detention was “unjust, illegal and unwarranted,” thanking supporters.

Some minutes later, he went live on the platform to announce his release.

Background

Mr Sowore’s lawyer, Tope Temokun, alleged the arrest was retaliation for his client’s criticism of the police chief, including a 21 July protest at Force Headquarters over retired officers’ welfare.

He questioned the propriety of the police acting as both complainant and investigator.

One of the petitions, he said, was filed by Bukola Yemisi Kuti, described as an associate of the IGP, accusing Mr Sowore of defamation.

This week’s events are separate from an earlier case in January, when the police charged Mr Sowore with 17 counts of cybercrime at the Federal High Court in Abuja over his description of the IGP as an “illegal IGP” in a video.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail of N10 million with stringent conditions, including surrendering his passport.

Mr Egbetokun, due to retire in September 2024, remained in office after a controversial amendment to the Police Act extended a police chief’s tenure to four years.

Mr Sowore publicly mocked the January charges, pointing out spelling errors in the indictment.

Rights groups, political leaders react

Amnesty International alleged that police officers at the Force Intelligence Department assaulted Mr Sowore on Thursday morning while attempting to forcibly take him to court, injuring his hand.

The rights group described the charges against him as politically motivated and called for his immediate release and urgent medical care.

Nigerian Labour Congress President Joe Ajaero condemned the arrest as a violation of constitutional rights, warning that silence in the face of such repression could embolden authoritarianism.

“If Sowore has violated any law, those offended should approach the courts—not resort to harassment. Freedom of speech and association are inalienable rights,” Mr Ajaero said.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also criticised the police, calling the case “a shameful abuse of power” and alleging it was a personal vendetta by the IGP.

“Sowore’s only offence is speaking out against injustice and misrule. For that, he was attacked, beaten, had his arm broken, and sprayed with chemicals,” he stated.