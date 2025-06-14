Clinical lecturers at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) have commenced an indefinite strike over what they describe as discriminatory criteria in the ongoing selection process for a new Vice Chancellor.

Their counterparts at the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) have also protested against similar concerns, issuing a stern warning in a joint statement on Friday that they may also down tools if the situation is not addressed.

The strike, led by the UNICAL and University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) chapter of the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), centres on a recent job advertisement that requires applicants to possess a PhD.

MDCAN noted in the statement that this criterion is discriminatory against medical academics.

It explained that the dispute stems from a vacancy notice published on 27 May in the Daily Sun, which stated that candidates for the Vice Chancellor position “must hold a PhD.”

MDCAN argues that this requirement disqualifies its members, most of whom possess a Medical Fellowship, described by the group as a globally recognised “terminal degree” for clinical academic staff.

Group writes management

In a letter dated 13 June and addressed to the Vice Chancellor of UNICAL, Florence Obi, MDCAN formally notified the university of their decision to withdraw services indefinitely.

The letter, signed by its Chairperson, Patience Odusolu, and Secretary, Ehiosun Aigbomian, criticised the University Governing Council for its failure to respond to several petitions and meetings demanding that the PhD-only clause be revised.

“Our members have suffered disenfranchisement for up to three weeks already,” the letter stated, noting that the original advert remains unamended despite formal memos dated 2 and 9 June and a meeting with the Pro-Chancellor on 3 June.

Their demands include an immediate withdrawal of the current advert, the publication of a new inclusive advert that recognises both PhD and Fellowship qualifications.

They also demanded an extension of the application deadline to make up for lost time and a suspension of the ongoing selection process until the revised advert is made public.

MDCAN’s press statement emphasised that the continued enforcement of the advert in its current form violates federal guidelines on inclusive recruitment processes.

The group referenced examples from institutions like Ahmadu Bello University and the University of Benin, which have issued similar adverts recognising both academic and clinical qualification paths.

They also cited the situation at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, where a similar dispute prompted national intervention.

As of the time of this report, MDCAN confirms UNICAL’s management has not issued a formal response to the strike or their demands.

Similar tensions at UNIUYO

At the University of Uyo, medical consultants and clinical lecturers under MDCAN’s University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) chapter have expressed similar frustrations.

In a separate petition signed by its Chairperson, Ibiok Usendiah and its Secretary, Solomon Bassey, the association called out the vacancy advert issued on 29 May for excluding medical academics by insisting on a PhD qualification.

They stressed that the Medical Fellowship, earned after six to seven years of specialised training following medical school, is a terminal academic qualification globally accepted in clinical education and research.

MDCAN’s petition pointed out a leadership gap, noting that Ike Nwachukwu (Rtd), initially deployed as the university’s Pro-Chancellor, declined the position, leaving Hauwa Biu as acting chair during the period the controversial advert was published.

They argued this raises questions about the legitimacy and intentions behind the advert’s content.

Beyond the issue of the PhD requirement, MDCAN also objected to other elements of the advert, such as the demand for 10 journal publications within two years and a requirement for 20 years of uninterrupted teaching experience.

The consultants argued that these clauses ignore the realities of clinical research and academic careers in medicine, where ethical constraints and approved leaves such as sabbaticals or secondments are standard.

“This requirement seems nearly impossible unless students’ term papers are to be considered Professorial research,” the group noted.

MDCAN at UNIUYO has given the university’s Governing Council a two-week deadline, ending 1 July, to withdraw the current advert and issue a revised, inclusive one.

“Our association will convene on the 1st of July 2025 to review developments and take appropriate actions,” it stated.

“We cannot guarantee industrial harmony in the University if these discriminatory policies are not reversed, bearing in mind that our strike action that was suspended by the Nigerian Medical Association, AKS, to allow the University Management to address some pressing issues is still active.”

As of now, the Governing Council of the UNIUYO has also not issued any official response.

