The Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Youth Rights Campaign (YRC) have criticised the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly failing to protect peaceful protesters during Thursday’s rally in Ikeja.

In a report released on Friday, the NBA Ikeja Human Rights Committee said the organisers of the #EndBadGovernance rally had complied with legal procedures by notifying the Commissioner of Police, Olohungbare Jimoh, on 4 June of their intention to hold a peaceful demonstration.

The police, according to the report, invited the organisers to a meeting scheduled for 10 June at the state command headquarters in Ikeja.

However, the meeting was cancelled due to Mr Jimoh’s absence. A new date was proposed for 11 June, but the organisers, citing logistical constraints, requested a virtual meeting instead — a request that received no response.

On the same day, the NBA Human Rights Committee wrote to Mr Jimoh, requesting protection for the protest in line with Section 84(4) of the Police Act (as amended) and informed the command of its intention to monitor the rally.

Despite this, the committee reported that a pro-government counter-protest group disrupted the demonstration, beginning from the Ikeja Underbridge where the rally was scheduled to commence.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

According to the NBA, the counter-protesters followed the procession and used loudspeakers to drown out speakers at key locations, including Gani Fawehinmi Park and Olusosun Junction.

“These acts of provocation happened under the full glare of the police,” said Chinenye Udeh, Chair of the NBA Ikeja Human Rights Committee.

“Law enforcement officers did nothing to separate the groups or prevent disruption.”

The committee also condemned restrictions of movement in parts of Ikorodu, reportedly due to the observance of traditional Oro rites, calling it an infringement on residents’ rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of movement.

It faulted the police for not intervening to prevent the restrictions.

“Although no rights violation was recorded in Lagos State on 12 June, a lot more is expected from the police,” the committee said.

“The police allowed counter-protesters to gather at the same venue as the original rally and stood by as they continuously undermined the procession.”

The committee emphasised that under Section 5(2) of the Police Act, the Nigeria Police Force has a statutory duty to protect the rights of all persons without bias, in line with the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and other international treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory.

The report was signed by Mrs Udeh, Vice Chairman Joseph Opute, and Secretary Clementina Olaniyan, and reaffirmed the NBA’s commitment to the defence of human rights and democracy.

In a separate statement also issued on Friday, the Youth Rights Campaign accused Mr Jimoh of partisanship and threatening peaceful protesters.

Signed by its National Secretary, Francis Nwapa, the YRC claimed that Mr Jimoh aligned with the All Progressives Congress (APC) by allowing a pro-government rally at the same venue earlier secured by civil society organisations.

The group alleged that Best Nze-Jombo, APC chairman in Lagos and a consultant to the state government, mobilised party supporters and others to disrupt the protest.

“APC members and hired thugs barricaded roads and hindered traffic flow, yet police focused their surveillance only on anti-government protesters,” Mr Nwapa said.

YRC further alleged that Mr Jimoh threatened its officials when they questioned the conduct of his officers.

“An argument ensued between him and our National Secretary, during which he said, ‘I will smoke you all’,” the statement claimed.

The group also accused the police of standing by while a large musical truck used by pro-government demonstrators drove through their procession in a bid to drown out protest chants.

YRC said Mr Nze-Jombo personally entered their space and took photos of protesters in an intimidating manner.

Additionally, the group criticised the police for allegedly enforcing a controversial court order obtained during a previous 2023 protest against only anti-government protesters, while giving a free pass to APC supporters.

YRC condemned what it called “double standards” by the Lagos State Police Command and demanded the resignation of Mr Jimoh, as well as a public apology.

Police React

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the Lagos State Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin on Friday, he described the conduct of officers deployed for the Democracy Day events as “excellent and in conformity with international best practices.”

He said the police provided adequate security for protesters at all locations and were unaware of any disruptions by counter-protesters.

Mr Hundeyin also dismissed the YRC’s claims that Mr Jimoh threatened protesters, calling the allegations “unfounded.”

“Anyone with evidence of partisanship or threats by the commissioner is urged to present it, rather than misinforming the public,” he said.

This newspaper also reported that the protest ended peacefully

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

