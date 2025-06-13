Respected brothers and sisters! In the realm of politics, the pursuit of self-interest has long been a contentious issue. While some argue that self-interest is a natural and necessary driving force, others caution against the dangers it poses to society as a whole. How dangerous, then, is the politics of selfishness? Yes, this sermon aims to explore the ramifications of prioritising personal gain over collective well-being.

In the Name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful

All perfect praise be to Allah the Lord of the Worlds. May His peace and blessings be upon our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and upon all his family and companions. To proceed:

Dear brothers and sisters! Selfishness is a disease of the heart and we can have it in varying degrees – from healthy to severe, and when it is at extreme levels it is dangerous to our own selves and to our nations. Ironically, the more we serve our own needs, the worse it is for us.

Though it is inbuilt in our system to put ourselves and our needs and wants above others, which is necessary for our survival, it becomes problematic when you are willing to do anything to fulfil your needs and willing to trample on everyone in order to achieve your goals and desires.

When you do not recognise anyone else’s needs, except your own, you are able to blackmail them emotionally or even harm them physically when they came between you and what you want.

Selfishness can be a conscious pursuit of self-interests but can also be subconscious. If this is the case, someone may need a friend of family member to point it out, as they have not recognised it in themselves. When they are shown it, the penny may or may not drop.

We often encounter selfish behaviour from our political leaders, religious leaders, traditional leaders, friends, neighbours, colleagues and family members. And it is not surprising, that we do not like being around selfish people.

People who are selfish will display many signs. They claim other people’s work as their own. They may put their name on it, or claim they helped or discuss projects as if they did them, when they did not. This is selfishness, showing off and a desire for praise.

Selfish people are willing to sacrifice anyone in order to achieve what they want. They do not care about other people’s emotions, wants, or needs, either consciously or subconsciously. This can be very damaging for their relationships, particularly marital ones, which require compromise and both spouses to give and take to be successful.

They like an easy ride and so are happy to ride on other’s efforts and hard work. They prefer to relax while making others do the hard work. They are happy to take the stage, even when they do not deserve it, and have not done anything.

Some people are selfish due to their past experiences, childhood issues and flaws in their character. They cover up their weaknesses by being selfish.

No one likes to be around selfish people, whether they are in our circle or exert power over us, such as selfish politicians and others in power. We have seen this with many politicians throughout history and today around the globe; they are willing to sacrifice their nation, their people, their economies, and the planet in order to remain in power and serve themselves.

Abdullah Bin Mas’ud told that Allah’s Messenger (Peace be upon him) said to them:

“After my death you will see [leaders] appropriating the best things for themselves and other matters which you will disapprove.” He was asked what he commanded them to do and replied, “Give them what is due to them and ask Allah for what is due to you.” [Bukhari and Muslim]

When you come across such people, be careful how you deal with them, particularly as they do not like criticism, even positive criticism. They do not like to listen to advice. They are preoccupied with their issues and they forced their opinions on those around them.

In the Noble Qur’an, Allah talks about selfishness and how we need to protect ourselves when we are surrounded by self-serving, self-interested and self-centred people. They create a toxic environment and so you have to preserve and protect yourself.

It was narrated that Abu Umayyah Sha’abani said:

“I came to Abu Tha’alabah Al-Khushani and said: ‘How do you understand this Verse?’ He said: ‘Which verse?’ I said: “O you who believe! Take care of your own selves. If you follow the (right) guidance, no hurt can come to you from those who are in error.”? [Qur’an, 5:105] He said: ‘You have asked one who knows about it. I asked the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) about it and he said: “Enjoin good upon one another and forbid one another to do evil, but if you see overwhelming stinginess, desires being followed, this world being preferred (to the Hereafter), every person with an opinion feeling proud of it, and you realise that you have no power to deal with it, then you have to mind your own business and leave the common folk to their own devices.” “After you, will come days of patience, during which patience will be like grasping a burning ember, and one who does good deeds will have a reward like that of fifty men doing the same deed.” [Abu Dawud]

In another Hadith, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said that we would see a great deal of selfishness after he was gone, and that it would be a sign of the day of judgement when we are surrounded by selfishness.

It was narrated from Usaid Bin Hudair that a man from among the Ansar came to the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) and said:

“Will you not appoint me as you appointed so-and-so?” He said: “You will encounter selfishness after I am gone, so be patient until you meet me at the lake (Al-Hawd).” [Bukhari and Muslim]

In the beautiful Qur’anic verse in Surah Al-Hashr, Allah Almighty described the Muhajirin, those who migrated from Makkah and were received by Al Ansar. Allah Almighty captured their altruism, generosity and eagerness to help the new arrivals, how they give preference to them over themselves.

This quality of altruism is known as ithar إيثار in Arabic. Those who exhibit it, think of others first, even when they are in need themselves.

Allah Almighty is teaching us that this quality leads to success, for those who are protected from their own selfishness will be the ones who gain the most reward. Allah Almighty says:

“As for those who had settled in the homeland before them, and had accepted faith—they love those who emigrated to them, and they find no hesitation in their hearts in helping them. They give them preference over themselves, even if they themselves are needy. Whoever is protected from his own selfishness—it is they who are the successful.” [Qur’an]

Therefore this is paradox, when you put others first, you are raised and put first by Allah Almighty. And He the Most High says:

“And those who came after them, saying, “Our Lord, forgive us, and our fellow believers who have preceded us in faith, and leave no bitterness in our hearts towards those who believe. Our Lord, You are Clement and Merciful.” [Qur’an, 59:9-10]

Altruism should never come at the cost of neglecting yourself or family. Being altruistic should not put you in hardship. Look after yourself and put others on the same level as yourself, but in doing so, do not leave your family without support. Be balanced.

Narrated Sa’ad Bin Abi Waqqas (May Allah be pleased with him): he said:

“O Allah’s Messenger, I have wealth and no one to inherit from me except my one daughter. Shall I give two-thirds of my property as Sadaqah?” He replied, “No.” I said, “Shall I give half of it as Sadaqah?” He replied, “No.” I said, “Shall I give a third of it as Sadaqah?” He replied, “You may give a third as Sadaqah, which is still a lot. To leave your heirs rich is better than to leave them poor and begging from people.” [Bukhari and Muslim]

Reflect upon yourself and to what extent you are selfish in your behaviour and relationships. Minimise and control this trait by putting others before you. Have good friends who point out the good and bad in you.

Try your best to put other’s interests forward, and supplicate to Allah Almighty and accept the positive criticism of your sincere friends when they point out your flaws. Do it with the right intention.

Respected brothers and sisters! Allah Almighty has created the human soul with a predisposition to selfishness as a test. Unless he lives by the moral values of the Qur’an and Sunnah and tames his earthly desires, this feeling will come to dominate his whole moral framework.

Such a person generally thinks of himself alone, rather than everyone else. He always wants the best, finest and most perfect of everything for himself. He wants to have possessions and children and for his own family merely to be comfortable. In face of difficulties, poverty and economic hardship, he will expect the people around him to undergo all kinds of risks and troubles for him and to support him, even at the cost of their own interests. He seeks to protect his own whims and interests and to ensure his own ease and comfort.

When the situation is different he can forgo many things he values, for the sake of protecting his own interests and preventing any harm coming to him.

Allah has revealed this passionate selfish feeling in human earthly desires as follows in the Qur’an:

“Truly man was created headstrong – desperate when bad things happen, begrudging when good things come.” [Qur’an, 70:19-21]

They are a major threat to the nation and to the modern societies. The materialist thinking that is widespread in modern societies that do not live by religious moral values, reinforces the selfish and egotistical spirit in human nature and disseminates a “me-first” philosophy. Indeed, the idea of “So long as I’m all right, who cares what happens to anyone else?” or “Looking out for number one” generally dominates such societies.

Thus, oppressed masses and poor people; their children devoid of education or food; are of no interest to such people. This social structure generally leads to a troubled and unhappy atmosphere.

Only people living by the moral values of the Qur’an and Sunnah can bring about any change in such a contaminated society; only they can change the people of selfish interest — those who protect their own interests and violate everyone else’s; and who have no love or fear of Allah Almighty.

Islam cultivates love of Allah and which is the only way to acquire such values of good conscience as compassion and helpfulness, which are at the root of the Qur’anic moral values.

Fear and love of Allah enables people to submit themselves to Him, to see the best in everything and to have compassion. In the Qur’anic verses, Allah reveals how the only interest of concern to believers is His approval. Allah the Most High says:

“They fulfill their vows and fear a Day whose evil will spread far and wide. They give food, despite their love for it, to the poor and orphans and captives: ‘We feed you only out of desire for the Face of Allah. We do not want any repayment from you or any thanks. Truly We fear from our Lord a glowering, calamitous Day.’ So Allah has safeguarded them from the evil of that Day and has made them meet with radiance and pure joy.” [Qur’an, 76:7-11]

Our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“He who goes to bed full when his neighbour is hungry is not one of us.” [Hadith]

It is an important warning to all those believers who desire to earn Allah’s approval. Therefore, anyone aiming to earn Allah’s approval will not just settle for a solution to his own problems; he will also assume responsibility for resolving the problems of others around him in need.

This may of course require people to give up things they love or to sacrifice their own comfort. The way that Muslims look to protect and watch over the poor by giving alms, help people in need by canceling their debts and spend their possessions on Allah’s path, rather than accumulating and hoarding them, are moral virtues bestowed by the ethical values of the Qur’an and Sunnah.

Responding to people’s needs and treating them kindly are forms of behaviour that prevent atrophocation of the conscience. Empathising with others, treating the needy and the orphans with affection and showing respect and love make it possible to eliminate cruelty and selfishness. Qur’anic Verses reveal that the reward for good behaviour comes in the Presence of Allah. Allah Almighty says:

“Worship Allah and do not associate anything with Him. Be good to your parents and relatives and to orphans and the very poor, and to neighbours who are related to you and neighbours who are not related to you, and to companions and travelers and your slaves. Allah does not love anyone vain or boastful.” [Qur’an, 4:36]

Faith (Iman) perfects people’s behaviour, as it does so many other traits. A believer who constantly heeds his conscience as required by religious moral values will always behave in the best, most considerate, trust-inspiring and tolerant manner.

Someone possessed of these moral attributes has earned merit for his own life in the hereafter. At the same time, he is instrumental in freeing the world from its self-interested and selfish nature, and making it a place of the delights of Islam.

In today’s political landscape, the prevalence of a politics rooted in selfishness poses significant dangers to our nation and our societies. When individuals prioritise personal gain over collective well-being, the very fabric of social cohesion is at risk. A society thrives when its members work together towards common goals and share a sense of responsibility towards one another. However, the politics of selfishness erodes this sense of solidarity, leading to a fractured society where divisions deepen and empathy diminishes. This erosion of social cohesion not only hampers progress but also creates an environment where conflict and polarisation flourish. Without a shared commitment to collective well-being, the pursuit of personal gain becomes a zero-sum game, where the success of one is often at the expense of others, exacerbating societal divisions and undermining the common good.

The politics of selfishness perpetuates and exacerbates economic inequality. When policies and decisions are driven solely by self-interest, the gap between the haves and have-nots widens, deepening socioeconomic disparities. This inequality not only affects individual’s access to resources and opportunities but also undermines social mobility and perpetuates cycles of poverty. As wealth and power become concentrated in the hands of a few, the majority of the population is left struggling to meet their basic needs and achieve their aspirations. Economic inequality erodes trust in institutions and fuels societal discontent, as marginalised communities feel increasingly excluded and voiceless. It is crucial to recognise that a society where personal gain is prioritised over collective well-being cannot achieve true peace, unity, prosperity and sustainable growth.

The politics of selfishness undermines democratic processes, which rely on the principles of fairness, representation, and accountability. When politicians prioritise their own interests over those of the people they serve, the democratic ideals of transparency and public trust are eroded. Decision-making becomes influenced by personal gain rather than the needs and aspirations of the citizens. This erosion of democratic values diminishes the voice of the people, leading to a sense of disillusionment and disengagement from the political process. When the politics of selfishness prevails, the very foundation of democracy is compromised, and the power dynamics shift towards a few individuals or interest groups, rather than being representative of the collective will.

Ramifications of prioritising personal gain over collective well-being are far-reaching and detrimental to society. The erosion of social cohesion, deepening economic inequality, and undermining of democratic processes are just some of the adverse effects that arise from the politics of selfishness. It is imperative that we recognise the dangers inherent in this approach and strive towards a politics that values the common good, fosters inclusivity, and prioritises the well-being of all members of society. Only through collective action and a commitment to shared prosperity can we build a more equitable and harmonious future In Shaa Allah.

Dear servants of Allah! Sincerely speaking, ‪we live in a selfish world today. Every man for himself and his family. But don’t be selfish with your prayer. Pray for your nations, leaders, friends, your family, loved ones, as well as those you don’t know. Remember, you may think it’s not much but your sincere prayer could change someone’s situation.

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds. Prayers, peace and mercy are upon our beloved master, Muhammad, the son of Abdullah (Peace be upon him), his family and Companions.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Dhul-Hijjah 17, 1446 AH (June 13, 2025).

