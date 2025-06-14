The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, has issued a 14-day strike ultimatum to the management of the National Hospital, Abuja, over the dismissal of three of its members.

The association is demanding the immediate reinstatement of the doctors who were dismissed after being casualised for three years at the hospital.

The NMA warned that its members at the hospital would embark on a total and indefinite strike beginning 30 June, if the doctors are not reinstated.

It described the hospital’s action as “selective victimisation and scapegoating” of the affected doctors, who were among 30 employed under similar arrangements.

Demand

In the memo dated 13 June and addressed to the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Muhammad Mahmud, the association described the affected doctors as consultants who were employed on casual terms for three years before being abruptly disengaged.

It said the decision to disengage them, without explanation, contradicts principles of fairness and worsens morale within the already overstretched health sector.

The association recounted a series of high-level interventions and peaceful advocacy efforts—including visits led by the NMA President, Bala Audu; the FCT branch chairman, Ayogu Emeka; and a respected committee of senior doctors—aimed at persuading the hospital to reverse the disengagement.

Despite these efforts, it said, no positive response or corrective action has been taken by the hospital’s leadership.

The NMA warned that the move risks deepening the ongoing brain drain crisis in Nigeria’s health sector, where the exodus of medical professionals has led to staff shortages and mounting pressure on those who remain.

“The disengagement of our members exacerbates these issues, contributing to deteriorating mental health and economic hardship among doctors. The stress of understaffing, coupled with the fear of unjust termination, has led to anxiety, reduced productivity, and financial insecurity amongst members,” it stated.

With no resolution in sight, the NMA outlined a phased strike schedule: a two-week warning strike by its members at the National Hospital, Abuja, from 15 to 29 June. Should the issue remain unresolved, a total and indefinite strike will commence on 30 June, beginning with doctors at the hospital.

“If the doctors are not reinstated within seven days of the strike’s commencement, the action will be escalated to include all NMA members across the FCT.”

The association stressed that the industrial action is a last resort to protect the welfare of its members and ensure fairness in the system.

“We believe that this action is necessary to uphold the rights and welfare of our members, to ensure social justice in a nation where no one is oppressed, and to maintain a good working environment essential for the delivery of quality healthcare services,” it said.

The NMA urged the hospital management to act with utmost urgency and seriousness to prevent widespread disruption to services that could adversely affect patients and the health system across the FCT.

Strike Impact

An industrial action at the National Hospital—one of Nigeria’s premier referral centres—could cripple healthcare delivery across the FCT and even the country.

The hospital handles hundreds of outpatient consultations, surgeries, and critical care cases daily. A walkout by its doctors could result in treatment delays, surgery cancellations, worsened patient outcomes, and increased strain on nearby hospitals.

