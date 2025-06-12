Former Governor Ibrahim Shema congratulates President Bola Tinubu on 2025 Democracy Day
On the historic occasion of June 12 – Democracy Day, I extend my warmest congratulations to you, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on behalf of myself, my family, and close associates.
June 12 stands as a solemn symbol of our nation’s enduring quest for freedom, justice, and the right of every citizen to choose their leaders.
It is a day that honours the courage of countless patriots who stood firm against oppression and paved the way for the democracy we cherish today.
Your Excellency, President Tinubu, your unwavering commitment to democratic ideals — from your bold stance during the pro-democracy struggles to your current leadership as President — has solidified your place as a central figure in Nigeria’s democratic journey. Your life’s work continues to reflect the spirit of June 12: a relentless pursuit of liberty, equity, and the rule of law.
|
As President, you carry the hopes and aspirations of millions. We salute your efforts to build a stronger, more inclusive, and economically vibrant Nigeria — one where every citizen feels the true impact of democratic governance.
As we mark, this significant day in our national life, I pray that Almighty God grants you, President Tinubu, continued wisdom, good health, and the strength to lead our great country to even greater heights.
Congratulations once again, Mr. President
Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria
Long live our Democracy!!
Dr. Ibrahim Shehu Shema (CON, FNIM)
Chairman, Federal Capital Development Authority
Former Governor, Katsina State
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999