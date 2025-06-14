The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs has urged policymakers, developers, parents, and educators to collaborate with it to establish ethical guidelines for Artificial Intelligence (AI), and digital content tailored for children.

It also called for robust child-specific cyber security frameworks, and truly inclusive innovation spaces that left no child behind.

The minister, Imaan Ibrahim, made the call at a Kids Tech Fest, the first AI Summit for Children in Africa, held on Saturday in Lagos.

The summit was organised by a company, Digital Equity Africa in collaboration with the ministry and other partners.

Mrs Ibrahim was represented by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Johnathan Eze.

She, however, reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to creating a safe, inclusive, and nurturing environment for children to thrive, especially as they delved into, what she described as, “the exciting world of AI.

“As our children wholeheartedly embrace AI, robotics, and other digital solutions, we, as their guardians, must also keep pace, ensuring their safety and mental well-being.

“Let us collectively reaffirm our pledge to invest deeply in our children’s safety, education, and dreams.

“Together, we can build a society where technology serves as a powerful tool for inclusion, and childhood remains a place of safety, wonder, and boundless opportunity,” Ibrahim said.

Also speaking, an Ambassador, Master of Technology Advisor at the African Union, Lavina Ramkissoon, said that adopting and driving AI in Africa would require a bold vision.

According to her, the political, parental and teaching will need to be aligned to ensuring Africa can actually achieve driving AI.

“Children do not lack the imagination; it is us, from the adult’s perspective, that need more alignment within ourselves and we have got to act faster.

“Policies need to be put in place – from internet usage, child protection, human rights – these need to play a larger voice and role, “ she said.

Ms Ramkissoon said that Africa needed to begin to plan for AI rights for the furture.

According to her, AI has to have its own set of rights to function within the society, because it is going to be embedded in the society.

“Can we see between 10 years and 15 years, having humanoids in our workforce?

“Are we equipping our managers and leaders to be able to have the ability to manage humanoids within the workforce?

“There is a lot more of thinking that we need to curtail toward, “ the ambassador said.

In her remarks, the Convener, Kids Tech Fest, Justina Nnamoha, said the event was put together to start to raise the right kind of awareness among parents and educators regarding the Nigerian child.

Ms Nnamoha said: “I think that it is really critical to answer the question of relevance, and if we will be able to dominate the global landscape, talent-wise, in the next couple of years.

“Also, the relevance of our children and how much we bring them up to speed with the advancement of AI.

“Also, doing this in a safe way in our own context as Africans is really important.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had in attendance, children between six years and 16 years from over 200 schools across the state.

NAN also reports that panel discussions were centred around child safety; introducing children to AI and specific workshops were put together for the children to learn about AI and the possibilities.

(NAN)

