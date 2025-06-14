The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun, has approved an extension of the grace period for the enforcement of Tinted Glass Permit requirement to 12 August.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Adejobi said the extension followed several concerns and feedback expressed by the public over the reactivation of the digital Tinted Glass Permit application process.

“In line with our commitment to delivering transparent, inclusive, and citizen-focused policing, the force wishes to affirm that it has not ignored the voices of Nigerians.

“Rather, these voices have been instrumental in guiding ongoing reviews of the process to ensure it remains user-friendly, secure, and accessible to all,” he said.

Mr Adejobi said the extension of enforcement was also intended to give room for additional enhancements and refinements to the application process to ensure that no applicant was unduly disadvantaged.

‎According to him, the Nigeria Police Force is actively working to simplify and improve both the physical and contactless application options.

He said the idea was to enhance verification mechanisms and streamline procedures to reduce delays and eliminate undue inconveniences.

‎‎”Members of the public are reminded that the authorised platform for the application and renewal of the Tinted Glass Permit is accessible via ‪‪http://www.possap.gov.ng.

“Citizens are also encouraged to report all unauthorised or hidden charges as well as extortion in the course of application or biometric capturing to police authorities, including via the dedicated hotline: 09169967000,” he said.

Mr Adejobi pledged the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to public safety, digital innovation, and continuous improvement in service delivery.

He urged the public to continue to cooperate and be patient with the Nigeria Police Force as it carries the reforms

