The management of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) has approved the appointment of Roseline Adakayi as the institution’s new acting registrar.

In a statement by the acting spokesperson of the university, Habib Yakoob, the institution announced that the appointment is effective from Monday, 12 May, pending the appointment of a substantive registrar.

Mrs Adekayi’s appointment, which is to last for an initial period of six months, was approved by the Pro-Chancellor and chairman of the university council, Olanrewaju Tejuoso, according to a letter signed by the university’s acting Vice-Chancellor, Patricia Lar, a professor.

The statement said Mrs Adakayi would take over from Islamiya Abdulraheem, whose six-month tenure as acting registrar ends on 12 May.

About Mrs Adekayi

Roseline Adakayi began her career at UNIABUJA as an administrative officer in the registry in November 1999, and rose through the ranks to become deputy registrar in 2013.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography from the University of Jos in 1986, a Professional Diploma in Land Surveying from the Federal School of Surveying, Oyo in 1990, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Photogrammetry from the Regional Centre for Training in Aerospace Surveys (RECTAS), Ile-Ife in 1994.

Over the years, she has served in various departments within the university, including the Student Affairs Division, Establishments, Institute of Education, Council Division, College of Health Sciences, and the Centre for Distance Learning and Continuing Education. In April 2024, she proceeded on sabbatical leave to the University of Jos.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The acting Vice-Chancellor, Ms Lar, congratulated Mrs Adakayi and expressed confidence in her capabilities.

“I congratulate Mrs Adakayi on her appointment as acting registrar and secretary to the council. She will be responsible to the Vice-Chancellor for the day-to-day administration of the University. I am hopeful that with her wealth of experience as administrator, she will serve the University well,” she said.

Ms Lar also commended the outgoing acting registrar, Mrs Abdulraheem, for her service.

“Let me also thank Mrs Islamiya Abdulraheem for successfully ending her six-month tenure today as acting registrar. It has been nice working with her.”

Past leadership disputes and appointment controversies

In November 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the university faced internal conflicts over the appointment of an acting registrar. The Governing Council initially appointed Islamiya Abdulraheem to the position.

However, the then council’s chairman, Sadiq Kaita, a retired vice marshal, later convened an emergency meeting to reconsider the decision, leading to tensions within the council.

Some members resisted the move, viewing it as an attempt to extend the tenure of the outgoing registrar, Mohammed Yahya, whose term was set to expire on 11 November 2024.

READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints new chairperson for UniAbuja Teaching Hospital

The controversy was part of broader disputes involving the appointment of other principal officers, including the Vice-Chancellor and Bursar.

The then acting Vice-Chancellor, Aisha Maikudi, accused the Pro-Chancellor of interfering in the selection processes, alleging that due process was not followed and that there was an attempt to favour certain candidates.

The disputes led to protests by university staff and calls for intervention by the Ministry of Education to ensure transparency and adherence to established procedures in the appointment of university officials.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

