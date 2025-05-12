Celebrated Nigerian producer, ID Cabassa, has countered Senegalese-American singer, Akon’s claims of creating Afrobeats sound.

Akon, 52, said in an interview on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show that he collaborated with a few Nigerian artistes in the early 2010s, which birthed Afrobeats.

Countering Akon’s claims in a recent interview on Wazobia FM, ID Cabassa stated categorically that Akon has no right to claim ownership of Afrobeats. Cabassa also said that though Akon had previously collaborated with a fleet of Nigerian artistes, it was also when Afrobeats gained global relevance.

He said: “Akon also went on to claim that he discovered people like 2Face, Timaya, 9ice and others. But it was the people he moved with when he came to Nigeria that told him, ‘I’m the biggest star around here.’ So now, he genuinely believes he pioneered the business and branding side of Afrobeats.

‘‘Even when he talks about Wizkid, that’s not how the story went. We all know that it was Banky W who signed Wizkid. Yes, we collaborated with Akon for distribution, but that doesn’t mean he should go around saying he created Afrobeats. Because Afrobeats is not something one person created, it’s a culture,” he said.

The music executive clarified that Akon’s involvement in Nigerian music doesn’t equate to him being the founder of the popular genre.

More controversies

Akon stirred conversation earlier in the month when he claimed to play a pivotal role in the international success of Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid.

Speaking on the Bagfuel Brigade podcast, Akon said he signed Wizkid to his record label in 2008, when the singer was still a local star in Nigeria.

He also said his influence helped elevate Afrobeats to global recognition by introducing business structures that were missing in the industry.

The singer, songwriter and producer also claimed that the movie Wakanda has influenced African perception.

Akon rose to prominence in 2004 following the release of his single “Locked Up” (featuring Styles P, a defunct Nigerian music group). The single, which was hip-hop-styled, preceded the release of his debut studio album, Trouble (2004), which became his commercial breakthrough and spawned the R&B-styled follow-up, “Lonely,” the following year.

Akon has collaborated with WizKid, Davido, D’banj, Banky W, and P-Square. Akon has also worked with B-Red, Wande Coal, and May D. He signed Wizkid in 2008.

