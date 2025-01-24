President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Ikye Orikpo from Delta State as the new chairman of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

Mr Orikpo joins the new board chairpersons announced earlier today.

The presidency also wishes to clarify a few things about the list of Board chairpersons announced today.

Duro Meseko from Kogi State is the chairman of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute. What appears to be a duplication has been corrected.

Also, Yahaya Bello Wurno from Sokoto, not Ambassador Wurno, is the Chairman of Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority.

The mix-up is regretted.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

