The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, says the Senate under his leadership is fully aware of the hardship confronting millions of Nigerians.

Mr Akpabio said this in his address to welcome his colleagues back from six weeks of Easter and Eid-el-Fitr holiday.

The lawmakers resumed today (Tuesday), with the plenary starting at 11:45 a.m., instead of the scheduled 11:00 a.m.

Upon commencement of the plenary, the senate president read a welcome address where he acknowledged the increasing cost of living and pledged legislative support to address national challenges.

“To the Nigerian people, I say this: Your Senate is back at work. And we have not forgotten your hopes, your hardships, or your hunger for change. We are here—refreshed in spirit, renewed in resolve—to build a nation where peace is not an illusion, and progress is not a promise, but a pattern. So help us God,” he said.

The removal of petrol subsidy and the floating, both strategic policies of the President Bola Tinubu administration, have triggered the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. Prices of essential goods and services are now more than doubled across the country.

Thousands of Nigerians have protested against the policies and demanded immediate reversal. President Tinubu has repeatedly acknowledged the economic difficulties Nigerians are facing but insisted that subsidy removal was in the best long-term interest of the country.

In the midst of this, a recent PREMIUM TIMES report shows that despite the increasing hardship many Nigerians face, Mr Akpabio, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, and their deputies, Barau Jibrin and Benjamin Kalu, enjoy extravagant privileges, including running large fleets of cars at taxpayers’ expense.

Promises of legislative action

In his address, the senate president also noted that the rising cost of living and other challenges in the country require legislative action to complement efforts of the federal government.

He pledged that the Senate would focus on critical areas such as national security, economic reforms, energy stability, and social justice.

“Distinguished Senators, much has transpired in our dear country while we were away. Our economy continues to stretch the patience and resilience of our people. The rising cost of living, the instability in the energy sector, and the persisting insecurity in parts of the nation all these demand not just attention but legislative action. Legislative action to support the great work the Executive Arm led by President Bola Tinubu is doing to fix the myriad of challenges which besiege our nation

“In the South-East and North-West, communities still battle criminality and terrorism. In the North-Central, farmers and herders still seek protection and justice. And in the South-South, the questions of environmental equity and resource fairness remain unresolved.

“These are not just news headlines they are the bleeding wounds of the republic. Our people look to us, not for rhetoric, but for rescue. But I believe that there is no river we cannot cross if we put our trust in God and faith in the people He has ordained to lead us in both the Executive and Legislative Arms of our government.

“In the media, during our recess, the reform of our electoral and judicial systems, and the role of the legislature in sustaining democracy. These are not idle conversations. They are the heartbeat of our democratic future. Let us rise up and meet these expectations.”

Nigerians are watching

The senate president also reminded his colleagues that Nigerians are observing activities of the National Assembly and urged them to be diligent in their legislative duties.

“My Distinguished Colleagues, Let us make no mistake: we are under watch. The people are watching. The world is watching. Our constituents are watching. And history silent, but unsleeping is watching. No test must find us wanting. No challenge must catch us unprepared. Let every vote we cast, every motion we raise, and every oversight we conduct bear the fingerprints of integrity and patriotism.

“The task ahead of us this session is as solemn as it is historic. We will be examining bills critical to national stability—on security reform, economic resilience, education, technology, and youth empowerment. Our committees will delve into oversight functions that could unlock the performance potential of many MDAs.”

He urged his colleagues to desist from partisan politics.

“Let us carry out our duties with the spirit of statesmen, not partisans. Let us elevate debate over division. Let us govern with grace, not grudge.”

