Former Kaduna Central senator Shehu Sani has challenged suspended Kogi Central senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to provide proof of her sexual harassment allegation against the President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Mr Sani stated this in a Facebook comment.

“Allegations of sexual harassment are a serious issue that destroys the reputation of the accused person and traumatises their family.

“Therefore, it cannot be credible without concrete evidence or proof. If the Society comes to accept any of such allegations without asking for proof or evidence, no man or woman is safe.

“It’s a historical fact that many women have fallen victim to GENUINE sexual harassment, and it’s also a historical fact that many men have fallen victim to FALSE allegations of sexual harassment.

“If whatever a man or a woman says about you is true even without evidence, then no one is safe.

“The statement made by Barister Olisa Agbakoba SAN (Mr Akpabio’s lawyer) in demanding evidence is in the right direction. Whatever you see happening to someone can happen to you”, Mr Sani wrote on Facebook.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

On 6 March, the Senate slammed a six-month suspension on Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan based on the recommendations of its ethics, privileges and public petitions committee.

The committee found her guilty of breaching the Senate rules through her conduct in the chamber on the day she rejected a new seat allocated to her.

She later accused Mr Akpabio of sexual harassment, though the Senate president denied the allegation. She claimed she was being persecuted for making the allegation against him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

