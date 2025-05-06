The Senate, on Tuesday, constituted an 18-member committee to oversee the operation of the emergency administration in Rivers State.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the committee during the plenary after a majority of the senators supported it through voice votes.

Mr Akpabio said the committee would be chaired by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

Other members of the committee are Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), Osita Izunaso (Imo), Osita Ngwu (Enugu), Kaka Shehu (Borno) Aminu Abass (Adamawa), Tokunbo Abiru (Lagos) Adeniyi Adegbonmire (Ondo), Sani Musa (Niger), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Asuquo Ekpeyong (Cross-Rivers), Adams Oshiomhole (Edo), Ireti Kingibe (FCT), Onyekachi Nwebonyi (Ebonyi), Idiat Adebule (Lagos), Ede Dafinone (Delta), Mohammed Nakudu (Jigawa), and the Clerk of the Senate, Andrew Nwoba.

The committee’s primary objective is to ensure transparency, accountability, and proper governance during the state’s six-month emergency rule.

Mr Akpabio urged the committee to begin its oversight functions immediately to safeguard democratic norms and prevent potential abuse of power during the emergency period.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that in March, President Bola Tinubu suspended all elected officials in Rivers State, including the governor, Siminilayi Fubara. The president also appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired chief of naval staff, as the sole administrator for the state for an initial period of six months.

The appointment was later ratified by both chambers of the National Assembly in accordance with Section 305(2) of the Nigerian Constitution.

The state of emergency was, however, opposed by some Nigerians, including the South-South Governors’ Forum.

The Chairperson of the Forum, Douye Diri, who is also the governor of Bayelsa State, said the political situation in Rivers did not deteriorate to a point where it required an emergency rule, considering the provisions of Section 305(3) of the Nigerian Constitution.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) also condemned the emergency declaration and the appointment of Mr Ibas.

The association said President Tinubu lacked the authority to remove an elected governor from office.

Like the Senate, the House of Representatives also has a committee to oversee the development in Rivers. It inaugurated the committee on 15 April. It is chaired by the House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere.

