The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, is participating in a security meeting with a Chinese manufacturer of advanced anti-terrorism and high-tech defence equipment. This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by Jeff Promise, on behalf of the Director of Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence.

The meeting is a significant move to enhance Nigeria’s defence capabilities, he said.

Mr Matawalle said the meeting aims to strengthen strategic defence ties between Nigeria and China.

According to him, the primary focus of the engagement is to formalise a partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Chinese firm and the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria.

“This partnership is expected to play a crucial role in advancing Nigeria’s security sector,” he said.

Under the terms of the MoU, the Chinese company has committed to investing in Nigeria’s defence infrastructure.

The partnership includes the transfer of cutting-edge defence technology, the establishment of local manufacturing capabilities for advanced military equipment, and technical knowledge exchange to enhance the skills of Nigerian personnel.

Mr Matawalle outlined key areas of collaboration, including the maintenance and upgrading of existing military hardware, the servicing of battle tanks, and the provision of military engineering services.

He noted that the partnership aimed to extend its impact beyond Nigeria, offering military support services to neighbouring African countries and contributing to regional security and stability.

The minister described the engagement as a major step forward in Nigeria’s defence modernisation agenda.

He reiterated the federal government’s commitment to building a self-reliant, technologically advanced, and globally competitive military-industrial base.

The agreement also includes the construction of new production lines for various types of ammunition, such as 7.62×51mm ball cartridges, 7.62×51mm blank cartridges, 9×19mm pistol cartridges, and machine gun ammunition.

Under the MoU, new manufacturing workshops and facilities will be established in Kaduna and Kachia, Kaduna State, for the production of brass casings, bullet jackets, and other essential defence components.

“This initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for a comprehensive renewal and strategic overhaul of Nigeria’s security and defence capabilities,” Matawalle added.

