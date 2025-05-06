Inter Milan produced a thrilling performance at San Siro on Tuesday night, overcoming Barcelona 4–3 after extra time in a dramatic UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg.

The result sent the Italian giants to the final with a remarkable 7–6 aggregate victory.

Inter looked in control early, racing to a 2–0 halftime lead after Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring in the 21st minute, capitalising on a defensive error.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu added a second from the penalty spot just before the break, giving Inter a 5–3 advantage on aggregate.

Comeback

Barcelona, however, mounted a spirited comeback after halftime. Eric García volleyed home to reduce the deficit, and Dani Olmo headed in the equaliser just minutes later, levelling the tie at 5–5.

The momentum swung further in Barca’s favour when Raphinha scored in the 88th minute to put the visitors ahead 6–5 on aggregate.

But Inter refused to give up. In the third minute of stoppage time, Francesco Acerbi fired in a dramatic equaliser to make it 3–3 on the night, forcing extra time.

Extra time

With the match delicately poised, Davide Frattesi emerged as the hero in extra time, scoring Inter’s fourth goal to secure a historic win and seal their place in the final.

Inter, unbeaten at home in Champions League play for over 970 days, now return to the competition’s final for the first time since 2023.

They will face the winner of the other semi-final clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in the final, set to take place in Munich on 31 May.

The Nerazzurri will be looking to lift Europe’s most coveted trophy once again after falling short in their last final appearance, losing narrowly to Manchester City.

This time, they aim to finish the job.

