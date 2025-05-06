PREMIUM TIMES has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (WCCIMA) to promote and empower women entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday at PREMIUM TIMES headquarters in Abuja.

In attendance were representatives of WCCIMA and PREMIUM TIMES, including the Administrative Manager at Premium Times, Willie Obaseota, the Director, Business and Partnerships, Ime Enang and Olayinka Lawal, the Senior Manager, Business and Partnerships at PREMIUM TIMES.

The agreement aims to formalise a partnership that will see both organisations co-create and implement programmes, initiatives, and campaigns designed to support and promote women entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

It also aims to strengthen collaboration between the media and the private sector.

Speaking at the event, Nike Adebowale- Tambe, Acting Head of the Development Desk at PREMIUM TIMES, described the partnership as a significant step toward inclusive economic development.

Mrs Adebowale-Tambe said the signing marks more than just a formal agreement.

“It represents a shared commitment to champion the voices, talents, and contributions of women entrepreneurs across Nigeria,” she said.

She emphasised that PREMIUM TIMES believes in the transformative power of women’s economic empowerment to drive national progress.

“At PREMIUM TIMES, we believe that sustainable development and inclusive growth can only be achieved when women are fully empowered to thrive in business, in policy spaces, and in leadership,” she added.

She further explained the purpose and potential of the partnership, as a collaboration that brings together two organisations united by a common purpose; to drive meaningful impact through media, advocacy, capacity building, and thought leadership.

Leveraging Media for Impact

Also speaking at the event, Weyinmi Erobi, Director General of WCCIMA, highlighted the crucial role of media in promoting women-led businesses and expressed gratitude to those who made the partnership possible.

Mrs Erobi noted that understanding PREMIUM TIMES’ vision and the promise of such partnership signalled the beginning of an exciting phase for WCCIMA.

She noted that although the Chamber is just over a year old, media exposure has already helped amplify the work of its members.

“We have been able to use the media to spread the work our women are doing. This partnership will take it from zero to a hundred,” she said.

“There are many women-owned businesses doing amazing things, but no one knows about them. This is a huge opportunity to give them the visibility and platforms they deserve.”

She added that with the backing of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the partnership would have wide-reaching impact across the private sector.

This partnership comes at a time when women entrepreneurs across Nigeria continue to face systemic challenges, including limited access to finance, low visibility, and underrepresentation in policy-making and leadership spaces.

Despite making up a significant portion of Nigeria’s informal and small business sectors, many women-led enterprises struggle to scale due to structural barriers and lack of institutional support.

About WCCIMA

WCCIMA, developed from the NACCIMA Business Women Group (NAWORG), is a trade group founded by NACCIMA in December 2005.

Over time, WCCIMA has become an independent and dynamic organisation focused on promoting women’s participation and leadership within Nigeria’s business sector.

