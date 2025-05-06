In a rare move, the National Judicial Council (NJC) has published a list of 82 candidates shortlisted for judicial posts, inviting the public to comment on their suitability for the roles.

In a statement posted via NJC’s X handle on Tuesday, the NJC Secretary Ahmed Saleh, stated that a new policy requiring Nigerians to make comments on the fitness of the candidates for judicial positions was approved at the 108th meeting of the NJC held on 29 and 30 April.

“The NJC introduced a policy that, all memoranda on appointment of Judicial Officers from various Judicial Service Commissions containing the names of candidates recommended for appointment already pending before it, should be published.

“However, henceforth, the Federal Judicial Service Commission, all Judicial Service Commissions or Committee of the FCT, shall publish the names of all candidates recommended for appointment,” he stressed.

In an advertorial placed on Daily Trust newspaper on 5 May, the NJC published the names of 82 shortlisted candidates for different positions, including two nominees for Ekiti State Chief Judge.

The policy marks a significant shift in how judicial appointments are handled in Nigeria.

According to the NJC, the goal is to foster transparency and rebuild public trust in the judiciary.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Judiciary under scrutiny

The judiciary has long faced allegations of opacity and favouritism in its appointment processes. Civil society organisations, lawyers, and commentators have raised concerns about nepotism and a lack of meritocracy.

Prominent legal scholar and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, has been a vocal critic of the system.

In a July 2023 tweet, he remarked: “If the legal or judicial genius of the child can manifest itself only when their dad, auntie or uncle is in charge of judicial appointments (or when their genital partner is), it should be evident that the person is unfit for judicial office. But this is #Nigeria, so we’ll argue.”

Mr Odinkalu has also described judicial appointments in Nigeria as entrenched in what he termed “a network of corruption.”

Opening a new chapter

To address such concerns, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who chairs the NJC, decided to make her stewardship count.

“The objective of this initiative is to invite comments from the general public on the integrity, reputation, and suitability of these candidates,” Mr Saleh said.

“By opening the appointment process to public scrutiny, the NJC aims to ensure that only the most qualified individuals—those with impeccable characteristics—are appointed to the bench.”

Shortlisted candidates

The report contained two candidates for appointment as Chief Judge of Ekiti State.

The list also contained fifty-four High Court candidates for Cross River, Delta, Kano, Niger, Ogun, Plateau and Zamfara.

Also, the statement listed nine candidates for the Customary Court of Appeal for Delta and Ebonyi while twenty candidates for the Sharia Court of Appeal for Katsina, Niger, Plateau and Zamfara.

Call for public comments

The NJC invited members of the public to submit written comments on any of the shortlisted candidates within 14 days from the date of publication.

“All complaints or comments must be submitted in writing to the Office of the Secretary, NJC, or via email,” Mr Saleh said.

“Each complaint or comment must be accompanied by a verifying affidavit deposed to before a Superior Court of Record in Nigeria or before any notary public.”

Postal Address: National Judicial Council, Supreme Court Complex, Three Arms Zone, Abuja.

Email: [email protected]

The NJC says this new process reflects its commitment to strengthening the integrity and public perception of Nigeria’s judiciary.

List of candidates for Chief Judge’s position

Below is the list of candidates currently under consideration by the Council:

1. Hon. Justice Adekanye Lekan Ogunmoye – Ekiti

2. Hon. Justice Ogunyemi Olusegun Isaac – Ekiti

List of nominees for judges’ positions

1. Glory Bassey Edu – High Court, Cross River

2. Melody Bassey Irem – High Court, Cross River

3. Ukuli Irene Boeye – High Court, Delta

4. Otte Jonah Akporuaro – High Court, Delta

5. Adamidenyo Otome Benjamin – High Court, Delta

6. Sam-Oligida Jereoma – High Court, Delta

7. Ogbimni Samuel Okpighe – High Court, Delta

8. Etanabene Gloria Oghoteru – High Court, Delta

9. Ojeikere Bridget Onome – Customary Court of Appeal, Delta

10. Okah Stella Ovuorieroro – Customary Court of Appeal, Delta

11. Okeri Efe – Customary Court of Appeal, Delta

12. Tomoloju Oyigho Dorcas – Customary Court of Appeal, Delta

13. Ogodo Lynda Nneka – Customary Court of Appeal, Ebonyi

14. Amaka Dickson Edmund – Customary Court of Appeal, Ebonyi

15. Nafisa Yusuf Hassan – High Court, Kano

16. Halima Yahuza Ahmad – High Court, Kano

17. Musa Ibrahim Umar – High Court, Kano

18. Abdulkadir Mustapha – High Court, Kano

19. Amina Bashir Albasu – High Court, Kano

20. Abdullahi A. Bature – High Court, Kano

21. Fadia Muhammad Dikko – High Court, Katsina

22. Abdulrahman Yammama Shamsuddeen – High Court, Katsina

23. Amina Ibrahim Danmusa – High Court, Katsina

24. Maryam Umaru Abdullahi – High Court, Katsina

25. Mustapha Hassan Ruma – High Court, Katsina

26. Basira Umar Faruk – High Court, Katsina

27. Abdurrahman Umar – High Court, Katsina

28. Abubakar Mohammed Dikko – High Court, Katsina

29. Mutawakkil Mustapha Salis – Sharia Court of Appeal, Katsina

30. Isah Usman Ibrahim – Sharia Court of Appeal, Katsina

31. Uzairu Muhammad Dauda – Sharia Court of Appeal, Katsina

32. Ibrahim Abdullahi Yakubu – Sharia Court of Appeal, Katsina

33. Musa Sani Mara – Sharia Court of Appeal, Katsina

34. Bala Salisu – Sharia Court of Appeal, Katsina

35. Ahmed Ndajiwo – High Court, Niger

36. Sa’adatu Gambo – High Court, Niger

37. Adamu Abubakar – High Court, Niger

38. Suleiman B. Wushishi – High Court, Niger

39. Isah Adamu Evuti – High Court, Niger

40. Abdullahi Alkali – High Court, Niger State

41. Murtala M. B. Ibrahim – High Court, Niger State

42. Hauwa Kulu Isah – High Court, Niger State

43. Jibrin Alhaji Usman –Sharia Court of Appeal, Niger State

44. Hassan Ibn Muhammad –Sharia Court of Appeal, Niger State

45. Suleiman Ibrahim Muhammad –Sharia Court of Appeal, Niger State

46. Usman Abdulrahman Aboki –Sharia Court of Appeal, Niger State

47. Ya’aba Mohammed –Sharia Court of Appeal, Niger State

48. Muhammad Nasir Ibrahim –Sharia Court of Appeal, Niger State

49. Adebayo Julius Ojikutu – High Court, Ogun State

50. Adejumoke Oluwatoyin Adewole – High Court, Ogun State

51. Oluyemisi Olukemi Adebo – High Court, Ogun State

52. Fatimat Adeola Daudu – High Court, Ogun State

53. Oludotun Olaniyi Osho – High Court, Ogun State

54. Olakuniehin Luqman Oke – High Court, Ogun State

55. Andrawus Maikal –High Court, Plateau State

56. Tongret N. Kparbong –High Court, Plateau State

57. Kingsley Mangai Mallan –High Court, Plateau State

58. Diane Ngummai Nkwap –High Court, Plateau State

59. John Ishaku Mantu –High Court, Plateau State

60. Gavou Bature Musa –High Court, Plateau State

61. Tapmwa Gotep –High Court, Plateau State

62. Eric Rinmial Naron –High Court, Plateau State

63. Pekes Habila Ezekiel –High Court, Plateau State

64. Dajan Manasseh Dakogol –High Court, Plateau State

65. Lyop Plyo –High Court, Plateau State

66. Zakka Dung –High Court, Plateau State

67. Badamasi Adam Kabir –Sharia Court of Appeal, Plateau State

68. Lawal Suleiman –Sharia Court of Appeal, Plateau State

69. Sirajo Garba Aliyu -–High Court, Zamfara State

70. Rabi Bashir –High Court, Zamfara State

71. Nasiru Abdullahi –High Court, Zamfara State

72. Aishatu Norin –High Court, Zamfara State

73. Rukubatu Aliyu Kanoma –High Court, Zamfara State

74. Abubakar Aliyu Salisu –High Court, Zamfara State

75. Jibril Ibrahim –Sharia Court of Appeal, Zamfara State

76. Sanusi Muhammad Magami –Sharia Court of Appeal, Zamfara State

77. Sha’aban Mansur –Sharia Court of Appeal, Zamfara State

78. Shafi Ibrahim Jangebe –Sharia Court of Appeal, Zamfara State

79. Abdullahi Usman –Sharia Court of Appeal, Zamfara State

80. Allyu Muhammad Madacci –Sharia Court of Appeal, Zamfara State

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

