A 17-year-old boy, Shahid Ahmad, suspected to have drowned, was found in a pool of water at Hotoro Walawai area, behind MGR Filling Station in Tarauni Local Government in Kano.

This was made known in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, on Tuesday in Kano.

He said the teenager was found in the pool of water on Tuesday afternoon, but it could not be ascertained whether he drowned or not, as the boy’s father took his body away, probably for burial.

According to the statement, “we received a distress call from Anas Haruna at about 03:31 p.m. that a body is floating in an open water (pond).

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team at about 03:45 p.m. to the scene.”

Mr Abdullahi said the victim was brought out of the water dead, and his corpse was handed over to his father, Malam Ahmad.

(NAN)

