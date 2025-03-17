The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has sanctioned 132 out of its 887 approved Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across Nigeria following the discovery of data mismatches during the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration.

According to its weekly bulletin published on Monday, infractions were discovered in one or two candidates per centre, amounting to 200 cases out of the over 2 million registered candidates.

While the number is relatively low, JAMB insisted that even minimal discrepancies compromise the integrity of its examination processes.

“The candidates who inadvertently confirmed incorrect data are also held accountable for this oversight. The 200 candidates identified as negligent have been invited to visit any JAMB centre to rectify the mismatched data,” it said.

“Additionally, the registration officers at the centres involved in these discrepancies have been permanently barred from participating in any JAMB registration or examination-related activities.”

JAMB also issued a final warning to CBT centres in several states, cautioning them against negligence in the registration process.

Affected CBT Centres

The board noted that the CBT centres affected are located in the following states; Abia (2); Adamawa (2); Akwa Ibom (1); Anambra (2); Bayelsa (1); Benue (8); Borno (3); Cross River (1); Delta (5); Ebonyi (2); Edo (2).

Others are Ekiti (1); Enugu (11); FCT (6); Imo (1); Jigawa (3); Kaduna (1); Kano (2); Katsina (1); Kogi (3); Kwara (4); Lagos (20); Nasarawa (6); Niger (1); Ogun (15); Ondo (4); Osun (5); Oyo (6); Plateau (2); Rivers (6); and Taraba (5).

The Board emphasised that all CBT centres are “reminded of the importance of diligence in the registration process to uphold the integrity of the examination.”

Direct Entry Result Verification

In another development, JAMB urged higher institutions in Nigeria to prioritise the verification of results submitted by candidates, particularly those applying for Direct Entry admissions.

According to the bulletin, the Board highlighted the findings that led to the establishment of the Nigeria Integrated Post-Secondary Education Data System (NIPEDS), approximately two years ago.

According to the Board, the verification process became necessary after Bayero University, Kano, discovered that out of the 148 results it screened, only six were genuine, while the rest were forged.

The statement read in part; “One of the fundamental purposes of the screening process is to ensure that only legitimate documents are used to consider and accept candidates for admission and registration.

“It is crucial for institutions to understand that this responsibility lies primarily with them. NIPEDS was established approximately two years ago to facilitate the verification of A’level qualifications, including certificates from foreign institutions, which are required for admission into Direct Entry programmes (not O’level qualifications).”

The board noted that through NIPEDS, it has received confirmations from foreign institutions alerting them to forged certificates presented by candidates.

“Recently, 13 additional A’level certificates were identified as fake after being submitted for admission consideration, with some institutions having already proposed the candidates based on these fraudulent documents. The candidates involved have been referred to law enforcement agencies for prosecution,” it added.

Expulsion of students over fake results

In 2022, PREMIUM TIMES reported that between 2019 and 2021, Bayero University, Kano (BUK) expelled not less than 178 students who had secured admission using fake Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) results.

The university’s spokesperson, Lamara Garba, revealed that while 142 candidates were identified with fake IJMB results between 2019 and 2020, an additional 36 were detected in 2021. These students were subsequently expelled.

READ ALSO: JAMB to commence sales of Direct Entry forms

Mr Garba highlighted that many IJMB result holders had not actually sat for the examinations. Instead, their results were fabricated by syndicates operating from computer centres.

Also, during the 2024 Direct Entry registration, JAMB uncovered approximately 1,665 fake A-Level results.

