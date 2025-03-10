The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the sale of application forms for the 2025 Direct Entry (DE) admission will commence on Wednesday, 12 March 2025.

The DE application process is designed for candidates who already possess diplomas or A-level certificates and wish to gain admission into Nigerian universities without sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB said the commencement of DE registration follows the conclusion of the 2025 UTME application, which ended on 8 March 2025.

“This registration process is crucial for individuals who possess degrees, diplomas, or A-level certificates and wish to advance their education at their preferred universities,” the statement reads.

JAMB said it received a total of 2,030,627 UTME applications, 200,115 for the Mock-UTME, and 630 applications were received for the trial mock.

Strict verification process

JAMB reiterated its commitment to curbing fraudulent admissions, warning that any false declaration in the DE application will attract severe penalties.

According to the statement, a special committee will be responsible for verifying all submitted A-level qualifications, and institutions have been urged to conduct independent checks before offering admission.

“A special committee will verify all submitted Advanced A Level Qualifications, and any fraudulent results will lead to prosecution. Additionally, institutions are encouraged to directly verify certificates before considering admissions” JAMB said.

The board also emphasised that DE registration can only be done at JAMB Professional Registration Centres (PRC) nationwide, discouraging applicants from using unauthorised agents.

Background

In recent years, JAMB has implemented several reforms aimed at improving the integrity of the admissions process in Nigeria.

The Board has introduced measures such as mandatory NIN verification, biometric authentication, and the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) to curb irregularities in university admissions.

As the 2025 admission cycle progresses, JAMB urged prospective DE candidates to ensure they meet all eligibility requirements and comply with registration guidelines to avoid disqualification.

