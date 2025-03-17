The Nigerian government, through the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, has appointed new Medical Directors for two key health facilities in Northern Nigeria.

The government appointed Haruna Shehu as the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Kafanchan in Kaduna State, while Ali Ramat will lead the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Azare in Hawul, Borno State.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, presented the appointment letters to the new directors during a brief ceremony in Abuja on Monday.

The appointments are part of ongoing efforts to expand access to quality healthcare in Northern Nigeria.

Mr Salako emphasised the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare institutions and highlighted the importance of the new directors’ leadership in addressing the challenges faced by the new federal health facilities.

“These are new hospitals, so naturally, you will face some initial challenges. Kafanchan is particularly special to the President due to his keen interest in that part of Kaduna State,” he said.

“He has also established a Federal University in that senatorial district, demonstrating his commitment to its development.”

The minister urged the appointees to engage with community stakeholders and align their efforts with the President’s healthcare agenda.

Mr Shehu, in his vote of thanks, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in them and pledged to uphold excellence in service delivery while advancing the administration’s healthcare vision.

