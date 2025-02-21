Four people have been killed in a renewed boundary dispute involving two communities in the Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the land dispute is between the Ogwor and Umuobor villages, who have been fighting over a land called “Elueke” in the area.

The Ebonyi State Government declared the disputed land a “buffer zone” earlier in January and ordered both villages to avoid it.

Chinasa Okorie, the coordinator of Akaeze Development Centre, confirmed the incident to reporters on Thursday in Abakaliki, describing the killing as “wicked.”

“Among the four persons killed, three were said to be part of a contingent that entered the disputed land to harvest yams on Wednesday while a woman was killed on Monday,” he said.

Mr Okorie pleaded with the communities to remain peaceful and avoid any act capable of escalating the dispute.

“The government has declared it a buffer zone, so nobody is allowed to enter the land,” the coordinator said.

Joshua Ukandu, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, however, said the command was only aware of the killing of a woman on 17 February.

“We know about the incident involving the killing of a woman on 17 February. That is the one we have the information. The command is investigating the matter.

“Officers and men have been deployed to the area,” Mr Ukandu, a superintendent of police, said.

(NAN)

