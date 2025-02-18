Two suspected killers of Justice Azuka, a member of the Anambra House of Assembly, have escaped from police custody in the state.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that gunmen, on 24 December 2024, abducted Mr Azuka, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

A joint security team, on 6 February, found the lawmaker’s decomposing body at Second Niger Bridge in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The police in the state later confirmed that nine suspected killers of the lawmaker had been arrested.

Escape of two suspected killers

But Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ikioye Orutugu, received a report on Tuesday that two of the suspected killers had escaped from custody.

The police spokesperson explained that the two suspects who were assisting police operatives had gone out with the operatives for an investigation to arrest a receiver of vehicles used by the criminal gang.

“During the onslaught operation by the operatives, the suspect (the receiver) was arrested and two vehicles suspected to have been snatched from the unsuspecting members of the public were recovered.

“Unfortunately, the other two suspects fled the scene,” Mr Ikenga narrated.

The police spokesperson, however, said Mr Orutugu has consequently deployed both “human, operational and intelligence assets” to re-arrest the suspects.

The police commissioner also ordered “immediate disciplinary action” against officers found wanting in the escape of the suspects.

He assured that efforts were in top gear to ensure that the suspects were re-arrested and prosecuted.

Erring officers will also face disciplinary action if found culpable, he said.

