A man has allegedly stabbed his elder brother to death in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The suspect, Christian Ndubuisi, was said to have used a broken bottle to stab the brother to death.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, who announced this in a statement on Sunday said the suspect had been arrested.

The incident occurred barely a week after the police announced that a 37-year-old man allegedly killed his elder brother over foodstuff in the same Anambra State.

Arrest of suspect in the latest incident

On the latest incident, Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said operatives attached to 3-3 Divisional Police Headquarters in Onitsha arrested the suspect on Sunday following receipt of a report of the incident on Saturday.

“Preliminary information had it that the suspect, during a fight with the deceased, used a bottle he broke and stabbed his elder brother,” he said.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital and was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The police spokesperson did not mention the name of the victim.

He did not also indicate where and when the incident happened.

Mr Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, noted that the incident serves as a sober reminder of the importance of conflict resolution and anger management.

Mr Orutugu stressed that the incident was “tragic” considering that the killing started as a minor disagreement that escalated into a violent confrontation.

The police chief ordered the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for investigation.

He assured Nigerians that justice will be served in the case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

