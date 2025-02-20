Valentine Ozigbo, a former governorship candidate in Anambra State, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Ozigbo’s switch to the APC happened less than 24 hours after he dumped the Labour Party (LP).

The politician was a contestant in the 2021 Anambra State Governorship Election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He came second in the election which was won by the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, now governor.

But in August 2022, ahead of the 2023 General Elections, Mr Ozigbo defected to the LP from the PDP, to support the LP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Defection to the APC

Mr Ozigbo, who earlier explained that he left the LP to build something new, joined the APC on Thursday at his ward in Amesi Area of Anambra State.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that the move was part of the politician’s preparations to contest in the forthcoming 8 November 2025 Governorship Election in the state.

A video clip circulating on social media showed Mr Ozigbo defecting to the APC at a gathering attended by officials of the party in the ward.

In the clip, the politician was seen wearing an APC-branded scarf on his shoulders while addressing other party faithful.

The former governorship candidate switched to his new party alongside a former Secretary of the LP, Afam Okpalauzuegbu, the clip showed.

Messrs Ozigbo and Okpalauzuegbu, also a former secretary of the PDP in the ward, hail from the Amesi, a community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The incumbent Governor of Anambra State hails from Isuofia, a community in the same Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Bashir Amad, a chieftain of the APC and a former special assistant on digital communications to the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, confirmed the defection of Mr Ozigbo to the party.

“We welcome Valentine Ozigbo to our great party, the All Progressives Congress,” Mr Amad wrote on his X handle on Thursday.

“It is now clear that even before the time of the actual battle, all the formations of the opposing sides will disappear,” he added.

Another Chieftain of the APC in Anambra State, Chukwuebuka Obidike, also confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

“Yes. He (Ozigbo) has joined us. We saw that progressive mindset in him,” Mr Obidike said.

He said the former LP member could emerge the APC candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

“If he (Ozigbo) convinces the delegates that he’s worthy of being our candidate, we will give him the ticket to contest the governorship,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Governor Soludo is expected to seek reelection under the APGA platform.

Sworn in as governor on 17 March 2022, his first tenure will elapse by 17 March 2026.

