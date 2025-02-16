The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has restored the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) to a former Attorney-General of Abia State, Uche Ihediwa.

LPPC is a statutory body in Nigeria that manages the process of appointing SANs.

Mr Ihediwa served as the attorney-general and commissioner for justice in Abia under the administration of Okezie Ikpeazu, who was governor of the state from 2015 to 2023.

The former attorney-general was elevated to a SAN in October 2021.

However, on 1 July 2024, the LPPC barred him from using the SAN title following allegations of misconduct against him.

Restoration

At its 163rd General Meeting held on 6 February, the LPPC cleared Mr Ihediwa of any wrongdoing after a review of the accusations against him.

The body consequently restored his rank as a SAN.

The LPPC announced the development in a statement by its Secretary, Sarki Bello, on Wednesday.

“The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, LPPC, at its 163rd General meeting held on the 1st of July,2024, suspended Chief Uche C. Ihediwa (SAN) From further use of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria based on a petition received by the LPPC.

“The LPPC, on the 6th of February, 2025, after consideration of all material facts, resolved to restore Chief Uche C. Ihediwa to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN,” Mr Bello, a lawyer, said.

Continuing, he said: “Pursuant to the committee decision, Chief Uche C. Ihediwa is hereby restored to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, with effect from the 6th of February, 2025.”

Backstory

In December 2023, the then President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Yakubu Maikyau, wrote a petition to the then Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairperson of the LPPC, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, accusing Mr Ihediwa of “conducting himself in a manner incompatible with the dignity of the rank of a senior advocate.”

The then NBA president, also a SAN, specifically cited an incident at the 2023 International Bar Association Conference in Paris, France.

He claimed that at the event, Mr Ihediwa said some lawyers allegedly bribed some officials to get appointed as judges in Abia State during his time as attorney-general.

Mr Maikyau also claimed that at the session, Mr Ihediwa alleged that when he served as a member of the Judicial Service Commission, lawyers who were members of the commission received bribes of up to N10 million to influence the appointments of judicial officers.

The ex-NBA president argued that Mr Ihediwa acted unprofessionally by announcing the allegations against judicial officers at the session instead of reporting to the appropriate authorities to discipline the affected persons.

He contended that the former attorney general conducted himself in a manner that adversely affected the administration of justice, as listeners would cease to respect Nigerian judges and the judiciary.

Mr Maikyau also argued that it is the duty of every lawyer to report any breach of the rules of professional conduct that comes to his knowledge to the appropriate authorities for necessary disciplinary action.

