Combined security operatives have killed five suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in separate operations in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

ESN is the militant wing of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group seeking the secession of South-east and some parts of the South-south from Nigeria.

The force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

How the operations were conducted

Mr Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police, said the combined security operatives killed two of the ESN kingpins during a raid of their criminal camp on 8 February.

The force spokesperson said the criminal camp was located between Ezioha in Mbaitolu Local Government Area and Umuele, Umuaka, a community in Njaba Local Government Area – all in Imo State.

He said operatives of the Nigeria Police Force conducted the operation in collaboration with other unnamed security agencies during which some criminal camps were destroyed.

Seven AK-47 rifles, 13 pump-action guns, and hundreds of assorted live ammunition were recovered from the suspects, according to the police.

Mr Adejobi said, in a follow-up operation on 9 February, the operatives also intercepted another group of terrorists in Nkwukwo Forest in Mbaitoli Council Area of the state.

He said the forest shares a boundary with Ubachima, another forest, in Awomama, a community in Oru West Local Government Area of the state.

The force spokesperson said the suspected terrorists opened fire upon seeing the operatives.

“During the ensuing exchange, three terrorist kingpins were further neutralized,” he stated.

The police said two AK-47 rifles each loaded with 36 rounds of live ammunition, one pump action gun, a cutlass, four motorcycles, and criminal charms were recovered from the suspects during the operation.

‘Killing of kidnappers in Kebbi’

Mr Adejobi also said, on Friday, some unarmed men invaded Gobiraje, a village in Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi State and kidnapped a 60-year-old man, Umaru Bawa.

The force spokesperson said police operatives attached to the Kebbi State Command, upon receipt of the report, trailed the suspects to Tundafari Forest in the Dakingari Axis of the state and engaged them in a shootout.

“Consequently, four of the kidnappers were neutralised and one arrested with fatal injuries while the kidnapped victim was rescued unhurt,” he said.

He added that, during the operation, the operatives also recovered N3 million already paid to the kidnappers as ransom.

“These operations not only reflect the commitment of the Force to maintaining law and order but also show the determination to dismantle criminal networks that threaten the safety of citizens,” Mr Adejobi said.

He said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has commended the brave efforts of the operatives involved in the operations.

Mr Egbetokun stressed the need for continued vigilance in the fight against crime.

The IGP assured Nigerians that these operations will continue with “renewed vigour” as the Force strives to ensure a safer environment for all Nigerians.

The police chief called for increased intelligence gathering, community engagement, and prompt reporting of suspicious activities by Nigerians.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to protecting lives and property, reinforcing community trust, and fostering a peaceful and secure nation,” he assured.

