The police in Anambra State have admitted that they suffered “operational lapses” which resulted in the escape of two suspected killers of Justice Azuka, a member of the State’s House of Assembly.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Killing and escape of the suspects

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that gunmen, on 24 December 2024, abducted Mr Azuka, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

A joint security team, on 6 February, found the lawmaker’s decomposing body at Second Niger Bridge in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The police in the state later confirmed that nine suspected killers of the lawmaker had been arrested.

But on Tuesday night, the police authorities announced that two of the suspected killers of the lawmaker had escaped from custody.

The slain lawmaker was a member of the opposition Labour Party (LP).

‘It’s operational lapses; we’re not saboteurs’

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the police could not have sabotaged the process after risking their lives to initially arrest the suspects.

“Please trust us again,” he appealed.

“We are owning up to our responsibility, no doubt. Nevertheless, our main focus now, while we are still interrogating the officers involved in these operational lapses to face serious sanctions, is to re-arrest the suspects on the run,” the spokesperson added.

Anambra lawmakers visit police commissioner

Meanwhile, some members of the Anambra State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, visited the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ikioye Orutugu, over the escape of the suspected killers of the lawmaker.

Mr Ikenga announced this in an earlier statement on Wednesday.

The Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Somtochukwu Udeze, led other lawmakers to the State Police Command Headquarters in Awka.

Other lawmakers who took part in the visit were the Majority Leader of the House, Ikenna Ofodeme, and Ifeanyi Umennajiego.

The state chairperson of the LP and other senior political officials were part of the visit.

“During the meeting, CP Orutugu called for calm and assured the delegation that the Command is taking all necessary steps to ensure the re-arrest of the fleeing suspects and that justice will be served,” Mr Ikenga said.

The spokesperson said the commissioner reiterated the police command’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and maintaining public confidence in the security architecture of the state.

“The commissioner further briefed the delegation on the measures already implemented to apprehend the two suspects currently at large, as well as the disciplinary actions initiated against the officers involved in the regrettable incident,” he said.

‘Redouble your efforts,’ Anambra Speaker tells police commissioner

On his part, the Speaker of the Anambra Assembly, Mr Udeze, expressed anger over the escape of the suspected killers.

“The State House of Assembly deeply regrets this unfortunate development, which casts a shadow over the otherwise commendable and professional manner in which the police have been handling the investigation,” the Speaker said in a separate statement shortly after the visit on Wednesday.

Mr Udeze asked the police chief to ensure that the fleeing suspects were prosecuted.

“I, therefore, call on the state commissioner of police to redouble his efforts and take all necessary measures to ensure that the escaped suspects are re-arrested and brought to justice.

“The state police should immediately declare them wanted and publish their full names, addresses, and photographs to enlist public support in tracking them down,” he said.

