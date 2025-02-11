The Minister of State for Health, Iziaq Salako, has assured that the mass emigration of healthcare professionals, referred to as the “japa syndrome,” will soon come to an end.
Mr Salako made the statement during a working visit to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) on Monday.
He attributed the impending end of the trend to the President Bola Tinubu administration’s focused efforts to strengthen the health sector through strategic reforms and policies.
He expressed confidence that these efforts would address the challenges facing the sector.
|
The minister emphasised that public hospital workers should not feel compelled to leave the country, given the ongoing improvements in remuneration and working conditions.
He noted that within Nigeria’s economic realities, health workers are among the best-paid professionals.
“However, beyond salary increases, we must cultivate a stronger sense of commitment and passion for the profession,” he said.
He added that raising doctors’ salaries alone would not solve the sector’s challenges.
“If we increase doctors’ pay, other professionals, such as teachers, will also demand pay raises,” he said.
Mr Salako also urged health workers to embrace patriotism and consider the long-term benefits of staying in Nigeria.
“East or West, home is best. No matter where you go outside your country, you remain a second-class citizen,” he stated.
While acknowledging the significant power supply challenges faced by many tertiary hospitals, he lauded UBTH for its innovative approach to managing the issue.
He pledged increased government funding for public hospitals, emphasising that healthcare remained a national priority.
“Health is the essence of living, and adequate funding is key to addressing the sector’s challenges,” he said.
READ ALSO: How to reduce ‘Japa’ in Nigeria’s health sector – Oyo NMA chair
On the topic of emigration, the minister noted that “japa” is an economic issue that required a comprehensive approach beyond the healthcare sector.
He said with the policies in place, particularly those focused on capacity building, the tide would soon turn.
The Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Darlington Obaseki, highlighted the severe shortage of healthcare workers at the hospital, in spite of its reputation for affordable, high-quality care.
Mr Obaseki said; “We currently have more than 500 patients, but only 750 nurses working across three shifts.
“This is barely sufficient to cover the clinics, theatres, and inpatient care. We also have about 250 consultants and fewer than 300 resident doctors,” he said.
He urged the government to urgently address the staffing shortage to ensure continued quality healthcare delivery.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999