The federal government has approved the release of State Outbreak Investigation and Response Funds (S-OIRF) to support outbreak preparedness and response activities nationwide.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s readiness against Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and other emerging public health threats.

This was made known on Saturday in a statement released by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and signed by the Assistant Director, Information & Public Relations, Ado Bako.

The approval, granted by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, authorises the disbursement of 50 per cent of the S-OIRF allocation, amounting to N21.2 million for each state, through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) Gateway of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

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According to the government, the intervention complements ongoing efforts to strengthen national preparedness and response capacities, including the work of the multi-sectoral Presidential Task Force on Ebola Preparedness and Other Health Threats, chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

No confirmed Ebola case

The government said Nigeria currently has no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease, but noted that the release of the funds is intended to ensure states have the resources needed to strengthen surveillance, preparedness and rapid response systems in the event of any public health emergency.

It explained that the approval represents a one-time special dispensation to enable states to access critical preparedness funding amid growing concerns about emerging public health threats.

The government added that the measure also highlights its commitment to accountability and prudent management of public resources.

‘States must account for funds’

As chairman of the BHCPF Ministerial Oversight Committee, Mr Pate directed all beneficiary states to retire both current and previously disbursed outbreak response funds within six months.

He also instructed states to comply fully with established financial management, reporting and accountability requirements.

“Preparedness remains one of the most effective tools in protecting public health. While it is important that states have timely access to resources needed to strengthen outbreak preparedness and response capacities, it is equally important that public funds are managed responsibly and accounted for in line with established regulations,” Mr Pate said.

Mr Pate said the approval demonstrates the government’s commitment to strengthening health security while maintaining accountability, adding that efforts would continue to support states in improving their ability to prevent, detect and respond to public health threats in a transparent and responsible manner.

Background

The federal government’s action followed renewed Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, prompting concerns about the risk of cross-border transmission.

Authorities subsequently announced plans to strengthen surveillance at airports and land borders, activate isolation and referral facilities, and improve coordination among health, aviation and security agencies.