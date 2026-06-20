The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Wole Oluyede, has wo in his polling unit in Osagburu Hall/Oke Oloti in Ikere, Ekiti State.

The opposition candidate won with 113 votes while his opponent the ruling All Progressive Congress APC polled 84 votes.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) received two votes and the Social Democratic Party got one vote.

Following the counting of the votes, dozens of Ikere residents who had been awaiting the polling units results at the unit trooped out to rejoice and dance.

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As of the time of filing this report, the polling unit result was being recorded in the INEC official result sheet by the electoral offers

There were 201 accredited voters at the unit.