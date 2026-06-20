The Cell Norbert Zongo for Investigative Journalism in West Africa (CENOZO) has condemned the reported ejection of journalists from a magistrate court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and called for an independent judicial inquiry into the incident.

The regional investigative journalism organisation made the demand in a statement issued on Friday from its headquarters in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, following growing concerns over press freedom and transparency in the administration of justice in Nigeria.

The development follows an incident at Magistrate Court 7 in Uyo, where journalists covering proceedings in a criminal case involving the alleged destruction of farmland by cattle and herders were reportedly ordered out of the courtroom.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that investigative journalist and complainant in the case, Ibanga Isine, was also removed from the courtroom by police officers on the order of the Magistrate, Godwin Edemekong after Mr Isine sought clarification on his exclusion from the proceedings.

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The incident has drawn criticism from media organisations and civil society groups, with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, demanding an investigation and disciplinary action against those responsible.

In its statement, CENOZO said the exclusion of journalists from court proceedings raised serious concerns about adherence to the principle of open justice.

“The principle of open justice is a cornerstone of democratic societies,” the organisation said.

“Journalists serve as the eyes and ears of society, ensuring citizens are informed about the workings of public institutions. Any unjustified restriction on media access risks undermining public confidence in the administration of justice.”

The organisation noted that the proceedings were neither declared in camera nor covered by any recognised legal exception that would justify excluding members of the press from the courtroom.

CENOZO called on the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Ekaette Obot, to establish an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the organisation, such an inquiry should determine whether judicial and constitutional safeguards relating to public access to court proceedings were breached.

It also called on the chief judge to issue clear directives reaffirming judicial impartiality, the constitutional role of the media, and the public’s right to attend court proceedings except where restrictions are expressly authorised by law.

The organisation expressed solidarity with journalists in Akwa Ibom and across Nigeria, describing press freedom and judicial transparency as essential pillars of democratic governance.

CENOZO further reiterated its commitment to defending media freedom, accountability, the right to a fair hearing and citizens’ access to justice without intimidation or obstruction.

The controversy has continued to generate national attention, with media stakeholders warning that restrictions on journalists’ access to court proceedings could erode public trust in the justice system and undermine constitutional guarantees of transparency and accountability.