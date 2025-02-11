The new Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has vowed to fight rising attacks in the state.

Mr Orutugu, at a press briefing hours after his resumption as the state police commissioner on Monday, said he would stabilise the state’s security architecture.

A text of the press briefing was forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday evening.

‘My mission in Anambra’

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State in recent times with frequent attacks by armed persons.

On 24 December 2024, for instance, Justice Azuka, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly was abducted by gunmen.

On Thursday, a joint security team found the lawmaker’s decomposing body at Second Niger Bridge in Onitsha, Anambra State.

In the heat of the increased attacks, the immediate past Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Obono, was redeployed outside the state.

But Mr Orutugu, who assumed duty as the 35th police commissioner in Anambra State, said he was on a mission to revive security in the South-eastern state.

“In keeping with the vision to stabilise the security architecture in the state, I am on a mission to fully reclaim the public space across the State as well as maintain law and order,” he said.

The new police commissioner said he plans to tackle the ideology of Anambra residents regarding attacks by non-state actors on Nigerians, security personnel, as well as abduction and destruction of government facilities.

“Undoubtedly, the police command has been bold in confronting these challenges and indeed recorded several successes lately in curbing some of these crimes.

“I have been briefed on how Ndi Anambra and the state government through the launch of Operation Udo Ga Chi have risen to collectively join voices in condemning any act that threatens our national peace and have resolved to work together and discuss those issues that tear us apart, not minding our differences,” he said.

Continuing, Mr Orutugu said: “To support this move, the Command under my watch shall take every professional step in crime prevention to enhance crime-fighting strategies through strategic deployment of our intelligence assets and robust synergy with sister security agencies, organised vigilante groups and other stakeholders.

“Anambra State is blessed with vibrant, energetic and enterprising people full of potential. These potentials can only be fully realised in a peaceful, and secure environment.”

Visit to family of three slain siblings

PREMIUM TIMES reported that, on 1 February, some hoodlums killed three siblings and dumped their bodies in a freezer in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

On Monday, Mr Orutugu said he visited the family of three slain siblings to console them over the incident.

The new police commissioner reiterated that the police in the state would remain committed to tracking down the killers.

“We shall unravel the circumstances surrounding such and ensure that the suspects are arrested and justice served,” he said.

Mr Orutugu urged residents of Anambra State to remain law-abiding, vigilant and continue to support the police and other security agencies in the fight against criminality in the state.

He warned criminals in the state “to retrace” their steps as the police in the state was poised “to deal squarely with all acts of criminality” irrespective of the people involved.

