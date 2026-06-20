The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun uploading results from the Ekiti State governorship election to its Result Viewing Portal (IReV), following the close of voting across polling units in the state on Saturday.

As of 6 p.m., the commission had uploaded 846 polling unit results out of 2,445 expected, representing 34.60 per cent of the total results.

The uploads came after voting, sorting, and counting of ballots were completed in several polling units across Ekiti State.

The IReV portal, which allows public viewing of polling unit-level results in real time, showed a gradual increase in uploaded results as collation continued.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Ward-level breakdown

Available data indicated that several wards in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area had begun recording uploads, with varying levels of completion across polling units.

Iyin I Ward recorded the highest number of uploads so far, with nine out of 23 polling units posted on the portal. Igbemo Ward followed closely, also with nine out of 21 polling unit results uploaded.

Other wards with partial uploads included Are Ward 02, which had four out of 10 polling units uploaded; Igede II, with four out of 15; Igede III, one out of 11; Afao, three out of eight; Igede I, five out of 15; Iworoko, three out of 22; Iropora/Esure/Eyio, one out of 16; Awo, three out of 12; and Iyin II, six out of 21 polling units.

The commission is expected to upload additional results as collation progresses across local government areas in Ekiti State, with the figure likely to rise significantly in the coming hours.