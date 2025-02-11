Today, the cover pages of many Nigerian newspapers featured reports of the dismissal of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s court case challenging the leadership of the state House of Assembly.
Punch reported that the Supreme Court in Abuja dismissed the case and ordered Mr Fubara to pay N2 million to the state assembly and the speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule.
The newspaper reported this under the headline, “S’Court dismisses Fubara’s appeal against Amaewhule-led Rivers assembly.”
Blueprint reported the development as “S’Court dismisses Fubara’s appeal, Amaewhule-led Rivers assembly remains.”
This Nigeria reported, “Three-man Assembly: S’ Court dismisses Fubara’s appeal.”
First News reported the development as “S’Court ruling on Amaewhule’s leadership irrelevant” — Fubara.
According to The Matrix newspaper, “Rivers Crisis: Nyesom Wike, Fubara Renew War Of Words.”
Meanwhile, The Point newspaper reported, “Reps allege N3.2bn fraud in Labour Ministry.”
“Atiku, Tambuwal, Liyel Imoke meet Obasanjo in Ogun for ‘coalition talks’ ahead of 2027,” Salient Times reported.
The News Direct reported that “Oyo hospitality sector gains over 10,800 new investments in six years.”
A Vanguard headline read, “Hardship: Many govs desert states to live in Abuja, NLC laments.”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
