The National Population Commission (NPC) said it has successfully registered more than 10 million children and issued birth certificates across Nigeria.

This was made known in a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the Director Public Affairs Department of NPC, Talibat Oloruntoba,

According to the statement, the Chairman of NPC, Nasir Kwarra, during a ceremony in Abuja, emphasised the commission’s commitment to ensure every child born in Nigeria was registered and received a birth certificate.

Mr Kwarra, represented by the Federal Commissioner from Katsina State, Bala Banya, explained that with the digitisation of the registration system and partnerships with the Primary Health Care Agency, children, no matter where they are born, would be registered.

He urged all parents and guardians to take advantage of the free registration service provided by the commission.

Similarly, the Director-General of NPC, Telson Ojogun, highlighted the commission’s plans to establish more than 4,000 additional registration centres nationwide, making it easier for Nigerians to register their children.

He also stressed that the commission was utilising modern technology to ensure each registered child had a unique, irreplaceable identity.

Mr Ojogun also expressed gratitude to the First Lady, who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, for presenting the certificate to the first baby of the year.

He encouraged Nigerians to register deaths with the commission, helping to maintain an accurate and reliable population register.

(NAN)

