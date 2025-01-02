The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has appealed to the University of Abuja community to allow peace to reign.

The appeal was sequel to the objection of some of the professors to the appointment of Professor Aisha Maikudi as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Speaking in Lagos on Thursday, the Executive Director of the human rights group, Ishaq Akintola, said only peaceful conduct and respect for law and order by members of the academic community can bring academic excellence and rapid infrastructural growth to the university.

Mr Akintola, a professor, said, “Some professors have faulted the process that led to the appointment of Professor Aisha Maikudi yesterday, Tuesday, 31st December, 2024 as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja. The exercise had earlier been characterized by a walkout on the joint selection board meeting by one of the professors and an aborted senate meeting on 24th December, 2024.

“MURIC strongly condemns the manifestation of academic banditry in an environment where differences should be resolved through dialogue, exhibition of maturity and manifestation of mutual respect.

“We are miffed that the appointment of a candidate who emerged as the best among ten shortlisted candidates and was interviewed by the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board of the University in line with extant regulations governing the appointment of university vice chancellors could generate such hullabaloo among some professors.

“It is clear that the opposing camp has decided to turn a blind eye to the impeccable pedigree and intimidating curriculum vitae of the new Vice Chancellor to pursue personal agenda.

“Seamless transition is often difficult when Campus politics takes the driver’s seat. The one term policy for university vice chancellors was adopted by the Federal Government to stem this ugly tide. This is what the aggrieved professors should consider.

“Every single university professor is a potential vice chancellor. Aisha Maikudi, an eminently qualified professor, has been duly appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja. Let nobody look down upon her for any raison d’etre under heaven: be it gender, ethnic or creed.

“University teachers are employed for the purpose of teaching and researching. That is tangential. University leadership and administrative positions are merely peripheral. Unfortunately what is most common among some professors is the dissipation of energy on the peripheral and often inconsequential for material benefits. A vice chancellor has emerged. Let us squarely face the tangential from now on. Allow peace on UniAbuja campus.”

