The Anambra State Government has threatened to arrest and prosecute anyone parading himself as the traditional ruler of any community without recognition and certification.

Vincent Ezeaka, the commissioner for local government and community affairs, issued the warning in a letter addressed to presidents general of town unions on Thursday.

Mr Ezeaka said the government had received reports about persons who, without recognition, parade themselves, permit themselves to be addressed as and perform functions reserved for traditional rulers in some communities.

He said such acts were criminal offences punishable with imprisonment under the Traditional Rulers Law of Anambra.

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He said only a person duly selected, appointed and formally recognised by the government in accordance with the law is entitled to function or hold himself out as the traditional ruler of a town or community.

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“In view of the reports received so far, the Anambra State Government has taken a decision to prosecute every person who unlawfully parades himself as a traditional ruler, assumes a reserved title, or performs the functions of a traditional ruler.

“Accordingly, you are requested to submit complaints to this Ministry and the Ministry of Justice against any person in your community who is parading himself as a traditional ruler contrary to the provisions of the law,” he said.

(NAN)