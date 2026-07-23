The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over N108 million recovered during an investigation into an alleged fraud involving two former employees of Greenwich Planet Sun King Nigeria Limited.

The money was handed over to the company in bank drafts on Wednesday by the commission’s Lagos Zonal Directorate 2.

The EFCC disclosed this in a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Thursday.

The commission stated that the money formed part of funds recovered during an investigation into alleged abuse of office, forgery, stealing and diversion involving the two former employees.

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The suspects are Nkechi Gladys Megai, who the EFCC said is currently at large after fleeing to the United Kingdom, and Godson Eze, a former chief financial officer of the company.

According to the commission, the suspects allegedly abused their positions by forging documents, creating fake invoices in the names of the company’s legitimate vendors and diverting funds through fraudulent transactions.

The fraudulent payments, the EFCC noted, ran into several hundreds of millions of naira.

At the handover ceremony, the Acting Zonal Director of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, Bawa Kaltungo, reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to ensuring that victims of economic and financial crimes obtain justice and, where possible, recover assets fraudulently obtained from them.

“Efforts are ongoing to ensure that all persons connected with the fraud, including those who have fled the country, are brought to justice in accordance with the law,” Mr Kaltungo said.

The company’s legal representatives, who received the bank drafts, thanked the EFCC for what they described as its painstaking investigation, professionalism and efforts to recover the funds.

They explained that the money would help mitigate the losses suffered by the company.

The handover followed the commission’s similar gestures of returning recovered assets to victims of financial crimes.

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In October 2025, the commission handed over three properties, two vehicles and N1.1 million recovered from a convicted fraudster, Fatai Alli, also known as Baba Abore and Baba Osun, to one of his victims in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The assets were handed over after the Federal High Court in Ibadan ordered their final forfeiture to the federal government following Mr Alli’s conviction in a fraud case.

The EFCC said Mr Alli and his syndicate had defrauded the victim of more than N200 million under the pretext of providing spiritual cleansing to avert visions of untimely death..