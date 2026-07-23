The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has called for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, to ensure unity, security and development of the country.

The Head of NEMA, Enugu operations office, Priscilla Madukwe, made the call on Thursday in Agu-Ifite Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

Mrs Madukwe led an assessment team of the federal government on a fact finding visit over the murder of four herders on Tuesday in the area.

Suspected gunmen stormed the cattle camp of Aminu Mohammed in Agu-Ifite in Awka South Local Government Area, killing four herders on Tuesday.

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Mrs Madukwe condemned the incident, describing it as “senseless killing”. She said there was nothing better than living peacefully with one’s neighbours.

“That is what we advocate for – peaceful coexistence among all communities. We are here to obtain firsthand information and report back to Abuja on what we have seen.

“We pray that such an incident will never happen again.”

She said the delegation came on behalf of the federal government on a fact-finding mission and to commiserate with the families of the victims.

Also addressing members of the Hausa/Fulani community, Chairman, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra, Chinedu Okafor, urged residents to remain calm and allow security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident.

Mr Okafor noted that every Nigerian has the constitutional right to live and work in any part of the country without fear or intimidation.

He reaffirmed the Anambra State Government’s commitment to zero-tolerance policy against crime, and assured the community that those responsible for the attack would be identified and brought to justice.

“As the commissioner of police has already stated, investigations are ongoing and we must get to the root of this unfortunate incident.

“I appeal to the Hausa/Fulani community to remain peaceful and cooperate with security agencies. Before long, those behind this act will be arrested and made to face the law,” he said.

Earlier, the Deputy Director, Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Ndidi Omega, also appealed for peace and offered prayers for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives.

Mrs Omega said that SEMA would submit its assessment report to the state government, while continuing to collaborate with NEMA in managing emergencies and mitigating crises across the state.

Remarks by Fulani leader

Responding, Gidado Siddiki leader of the Fulani community in the state and deputy national director-general, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, commended the team for their prompt visit and show of concern.

Mr Siddiki, who described the visit as a demonstration of leadership and compassion, added that in the past, government officials rarely visited affected communities immediately after such incidents.

He appealed to members of the Fulani community to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their hands.

“I have lived in Anambra since 1986 and raised my family here, the Igbo people are hospitable and peaceful,” he said.

The Fulani leader said criminals existed in every society and stressed that the actions of a few individuals should not be used to judge an entire community.

He appealed to security agencies to ensure that those responsible for the killings were apprehended and prosecuted.

Mr Siddiki expressed optimism that justice for the victims would help strengthen public confidence and preserve the longstanding peaceful relationship between the Fulani and their host communities in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the assessment team inspected the affected settlement to obtain firsthand information on the incident and evaluate the level of destruction for onward report to the federal government.

The team also captured the burnt huts during the assessment as part of its documentation of the incident.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force were also on ground during the assessment visit to provide security and support throughout the exercise.