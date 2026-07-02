The South East Development Commission (SEDC) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalising partnership with Abia State as a host for the commission’s agro development programme.

The Abia Commissioner for Agriculture, Cliff Agbaeze, while speaking at the event held in his office in Umuahia said the journey started in 2025.

“This vision, captured in Abia Ministry of Agriculture’s strategic documents, focuses on large-scale agricultural development, transiting it from subsistence to commercial, economic empowering and sustainable agricultural sector that will contribute significantly to the GDP of the state, and then create employment and add sustainability to the IGR.

“As this happens, we also envision transiting our people from a hand-to-mouth type of agriculture to where we just not put food on their table, but we also put money in their pockets,” Mr Agbaeze said.

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He said the commission had inspected and selected the farm locations suitable for the mechanised agriculture, which led to the legal process that resulted in the MoU signing.

He also said the collaboration would have Abia provide land while the commission would catalyse the agro-life sector investment that would come into the land.

“So, that’s why we are here; the agreements have been drawn up, and we have copies of those agreements and they have sent a delegation.

“We look forward to a full rollout as soon as possible after this agreement,” Mr Agbaeze said.

‘MoU reflects shared understanding of South-east’s future’

The Managing Director of SEDC, Mark Okoye, said the signing was important as it reflected a shared understanding that the future the South-east desires “would happen differently”.

Mr Okoye, represented by the Executive Director, Finance, SEDC, Stanley Ohajuruka, said the development of the region would happen through deliberate action, strong partnerships and commitment to creating a lasting impact.

According to him, the South-east has always been known for enterprise, hard work, resilience and farming, which are significant parts of its story.

He said the opportunities before the south easterners remained enormous, having fertile land, hardworking and resourceful young men and women with energy, ideas and the desire to succeed.

Mr Okoye stressed that in the midst of all South-east’s endowments, the SEDC and governments must create the right environment for that potential to be unlocked.

He noted that progress happened when governments, communities, development partners and the private sector worked together with a common purpose, hence the partnership.

“Beyond the document we are signing today, is a commitment to create opportunities, strengthen communities and build a future that delivers real value to our people.

“As a commission, we also understand that our work does not end here.

“The true measure of success will be measured by the investments attracted, jobs created, communities empowered, and by the impact felt by ordinary people,” he said.

On the sidelines, Mr Okoye told the News Agency of Nigeria that the take-off date for the Abia project was not certain yet as the steering committee that would catalyse it had yet to be formed.

He, however, noted that unlike Enugu whose project would kick off in three weeks, the Abia’s own had no date yet until the steering committee was formed.

The SEDC delegation included Cliff Ogbede, executive director, natural resources, agriculture and rural development, Daniel Akwari, board member representing Abia, Nnanna Obeta, head, legal services, and Nnamdi Umunnabuike, technical assistant to executive director, natural resources, agriculture and rural development.

NAN