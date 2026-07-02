The United States Mission in Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening trade, investment, security, and cultural relations with Nigeria as it marked the 250th anniversary of American Independence and Freedom in Lagos.

Speaking at the celebration, the Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Mission to Nigeria, Keith Heffern, said the anniversary celebrates 250 years of American history while looking ahead to the country’s future leadership in innovation and global engagement.

Mr Heffern described Nigeria as one of the United States’ most important partners in Africa, noting that economic relations between both countries have continued to expand.

“Nigeria is now the United States’ second-largest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa. In 2025, two-way trade between our countries reached nearly $15 billion, representing a 14 per cent increase over 2024,” he said.

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He added that more than 100 US companies currently operate in Nigeria, saying the investments support jobs, economic opportunities, and growth in both countries.

According to him, one of the mission’s priorities is helping American companies succeed in Nigeria through the US-Nigeria Commercial and Investment Partnership, a five-year Memorandum of Understanding signed with Nigeria’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Now in its second year, Mr Heffern said the initiative has brought together nearly 50 American and Nigerian companies to remove barriers to trade and investment.

He noted that Lagos hosted the first ministerial-level meeting under the partnership in January and said cooperation is focused on the digital economy, agriculture, and infrastructure to promote long-term economic growth.

Security, Cultural Collaboration

Beyond commerce, Mr Heffern highlighted the growing security collaboration between the two countries. He noted that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), recently dismantled a major transnational criminal organisation involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.

“Efforts like this disrupt the illicit networks that undermine security, finance criminal activity, and threaten the safety and prosperity of our two nations,” the diplomat said.

Mr Heffern said cultural exchanges remain a strong pillar of the bilateral relationship, with this year’s event themed ‘Motown’ to celebrate the global influence of American music and its connection to Nigeria’s creative industry.

He said Nigerian Afrobeats stars continue to enjoy global recognition, citing Rema and Burna Boy as examples of artists who have achieved international success.

Looking ahead, he said the United States hopes to strengthen cultural and commercial cooperation through sports as it prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Mr Heffern also highlighted the impact of US exchange programmes, stating that more than 14,000 Nigerians have participated in U.S. government-sponsored exchanges and now form a network of leaders contributing to stronger bilateral relations.

He further announced that construction is underway on the new US Consulate General complex in Eko Atlantic, describing it as one of America’s most significant investments worldwide and “a lasting symbol” of the U.S. commitment to Nigeria.

Earlier at the event, the US Consul General in Lagos, Rick Swart, reflected on his diplomatic career as he prepares to retire from the US Department of State at the end of July.

Mr Swart said the celebration was particularly meaningful given his experience in Lagos after serving in Mali and several other West African countries over the previous 35 years.

He acknowledged Lagos’ diversity, noting its creativity, resilience, innovation, and hospitality towards all its inhabitants.

“Of all the places Bonnie and I could have concluded our diplomatic journey, I cannot imagine a better place than Lagos, Nigeria.

“It has been the honour of my career to serve here in Lagos. The memories and friendships we have made here will stay with us long after we depart,” he said.

Partnership expansion

Also speaking, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hailed the American government, describing the United States as a country whose history has shaped global conversations for 250 years.

He said Lagos and the United States have maintained a productive relationship spanning more than six decades through partnerships in finance, technology, healthcare, education, and skills development.

He also said thousands of Nigerians have benefited from exchange programmes and innovations from the United States, expressing confidence that the partnership would create new opportunities for both countries in the years ahead.

“That singular occasion, idea, and symbol was an act of modern history. There is no part of the world that has not heard of the United States of America. And it continues to shape the global conversation.

“And we’re indeed happy that, for us in Lagos, we have created that relationship for over six decades. We see the United States and Lagos as friends, not new friends, because Nigeria takes a bigger part in that friendship.

“And so one can’t help but feel lucky among the various recipients or beneficiaries of the exchange programmes that we’ve had over this long relationship. We’ve seen relationships in finance, technology, and health. We’ve seen skills being transferred,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor noted that Nigeria remains one of America’s largest trading partners in Sub-Saharan Africa and expressed optimism that bilateral businesses and investment would continue to expand.