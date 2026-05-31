The presidential candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu, has pledged to prioritise national unity, address insecurity and corruption if elected president in the 2027 general elections.

Mr Nwanyanwu, who emerged the consensus candidate at the party’s national convention on Saturday in Abuja, made the pledge in his acceptance speech.

He noted that Nigerians were not united as they used to be, stressing that the country’s diversity had been mismanaged over the years.

“I want to thank you for this opportunity and I want to assure you that I will make use of this mandate.

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“There are few things I will give immortal priority when I emerge president of Nigeria; the first is national unity; Nigerian’s unity has suffered setbacks over the years and our diversity which should be a source of strength has been mismanaged.

“Ethnicity and religious consciousness has deepened to the point of threatening the corporate existence of our country.

“My government will take it as a matter of national emergency to take steps to unite Nigerians by promoting inclusive government, restoration of citizens’ rights and setting up building block across the regions.

“Insecurity has deteriorated. If I am given the mandate by the Nigerian people to become president, I will immediately equip and direct all security agencies to smoke out all insurgents across Nigeria.

“I will eliminate them without mercy; those arrested will be prosecuted swiftly; their collaborators, enablers and facilitators will be equally prosecuted and punished,” he said.

Mr Nwanyanwu said that he would send an executive bill to the National Assembly to establish state and community policing to further ensure security of the people.

The presidential candidate said that corruption under any guise would not be tolerated or shielded under his administration, as perpetrators would be decisively dealt with.

Mr Nwanyanwu said that individuals and groups with unexplainable affluence would be thoroughly investigated and sanctioned.

He said that every existing modern technology required to address insecurity in the country would be acquired and fully developed.

He also pledged to restore confidence in youths and make Nigeria a hub for economic and social prosperity.

The presidential candidate urged party members to remain faithful and galvanise support across the country for victory at the polls, come 2027.

.(NAN)