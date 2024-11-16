Abass Mimiko, the governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Patry (ZLP) in Ondo State, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will not interfere in the election.
Mr Mimiko, a younger brother of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, stated this after casting his vote at Yaba, Unit 20, Ward 7, Ondo, in the Ondo West Local Government Area.
“I have supreme confidence in President Bola Tinubu that he will not be partial. He will be just and neutral, irrespective of his party affiliation.
“So, it is left for the citizens of Ondo State to decide that they want good leadership.
“I always say that people who are ruling us are not translating the visions of the president into actionable plans for Nigerians.
“Allocations are doubled but they are not translating into meaningful development,” he said.
The ZLP candidate commended INEC and security agencies for conducting the exercise and expressed optimism that the result would favour his party.
Also speaking, an octogenarian, Olu Akinbodun, berated the late arrival of electoral officials at his polling unit.
The 85-year-old Mr Akinbodun said he came out to contribute his quota to the progress of the state, stressing, however, that lack of regard for timeliness could discourage people from exercising their franchise. (NAN)
