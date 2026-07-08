A dispute over alleged destruction of farmland by grazing cattle has left one person dead and another injured in Beji, Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident involved a Gbagi farmer and a Fulani herder, according to community sources.

A source who seeks anonymity explained that the farmer was working on his farmland when he noticed cattle grazing on his crops. He reportedly confronted the herder and chased the animals away. However, the cattle allegedly returned to the farm, leading to another confrontation.

The source said the disagreement later turned violent after the herder allegedly drew a sword. In the ensuing fight, the farmer was reportedly stabbed and attempted to flee while being pursued by the herder and others. Before collapsing from his injuries, he was said to have drawn his own weapon and stabbed one of the herders.

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The injured farmer later died before reaching the hospital, while the injured Fulani man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Speaking on the incident, the Chairman of Bosso Local Government , Abdullahi LaKa, described the clash as unfortunate, saying such disputes often occur during the farming season when livestock stray into farms.

“The conflict between farmers and herders in Beji is not a new development. During the rainy season, disagreements often arise because livestock stray into farmlands and destroy crops, a situation that frequently leads to clashes,” Mr Laka said.

He urged both farmers and herders to exercise restraint and resolve disputes peacefully to prevent further loss of lives.

The council chairman also appealed for calm and urged residents not to resort to self-help or reprisals.

He said the local government was working with security agencies and community leaders to ensure the situation did not escalate further.

Confirming the incident the police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, said, “On 7/7/2026 at about 1.30 p.m., report received from Beji indicated that three persons led by one Abubakar Sadiq attacked one Mustapha Ismail of Gidan-waya while in the farm at Danini village, and as result of the attack, both Mustapha and Abubakar sustained serious injuries, while others fled from the scene and the injured persons were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Unfortunately, Mustapha was later confirmed dead, and the other is still receiving treatment. The corpse was later released to the family for burial and effort to arrest the fleeing suspects is intensified for further investigation.”

The latest clash in Beji comes barely a week after one of the deadliest outbreaks of communal violence recorded in Niger State this year. On 1 July, at least 48 people were killed in attacks and reprisals involving Fulani herders and members of the Kamuku ethnic group in communities around Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the violence began when armed attackers invaded a Kamuku community, killing dozens of residents, mostly women, children and the elderly.

The attacks triggered retaliatory violence in which several herders were also killed, while houses, food silos and vehicles were burnt.

The crisis was traced to lingering tensions that had escalated following the killing of a Fulani community leader, Muhammed Shehu, in May.

Herders accused local vigilantes of involvement in the killing, leading to months of reprisals that disrupted the previously cordial relationship between farming and herding communities in the area.

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The violence later spread to Kagara, the headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area, prompting authorities to impose a curfew after an angry mob attempted to storm the general hospital to attack injured herders receiving treatment.

Military personnel prevented the attack by securing the hospital, while residents were ordered to remain indoors as security agencies intensified efforts to restore calm.

The fresh incident in Beji underscores concerns that unresolved disputes over access to farmland and grazing routes, if not promptly addressed through dialogue, law enforcement and community mediation, could fuel further violence in parts of Niger State.