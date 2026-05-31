Four persons, comprising three males and one female, lost their lives in a fatal road crash in the Central Business District of Abuja on Saturday.

An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent that the accident occurred around 6:00 p.m., causing heavy traffic in the area.

According to the eyewitness, the victims were returning from Sallah celebrations when the incident occurred.

Also, Stanley Gonji, the rescue team commander of the FRSC City Gate Unit, Abuja, said the agency ensured the successful evacuation of the victims from the scene

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NAN reports that efforts to obtain official details from the FRSC were ongoing.

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The bodies of the deceased were conveyed to the National Hospital, Abuja.

(NAN)