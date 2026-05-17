A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Babangida Nguroje, has explained that his decision to withdraw from the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial race for Taraba Central was taken in the interest of peace, unity and cohesion within the party.

Mr Nguroje, who represented Sardauna/Gashaka/Kurmi Federal Constituency of Taraba State in the 5th and 6th Assembly, said his withdrawal followed interventions by key stakeholders who appealed for a united front ahead of the general elections.

The APC will holds its senatorial primary elections across the nation on Monday.

The former lawmaker stated this in a statement issued in Abuja after receiving his nomination and expression of interest forms from a coalition of supporters.

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According to him, the decision was reached after extensive consultations and careful consideration of the overall interest of the party.

He described the move as a sacrifice made for the stability of the APC rather than a sign of weakness, urging his supporters to remain steadfast and committed to the party’s ideals.

“Politics should be understood within the context of sacrifice and not merely personal interest,” he said.

Mr Nguroje, who also served as Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), lamented the socio-economic challenges facing Taraba Central Senatorial District, saying the area requires urgent federal attention and intervention.

He stressed the need to harness the economic potential of the Mambilla Plateau to address persistent poverty, unemployment and underdevelopment in the district.

The APC chieftain maintained that politics should not revolve solely around elections, but should focus on responding to the needs and aspirations of the people.

He also urged his supporters not to lose hope, expressing confidence that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and the efforts of Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas would eventually deliver positive results for the people.

Mr Nguroje was deputy to the first female Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh.