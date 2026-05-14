A governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC), David Kente, has rejected the party’s moves to nominate its governorship candidate in Taraba State by consensus.

Mr Kente spoke on Wednesday in Wukari, while formally declaring his bid to challenge Governor Agbu Kefas for the APC ticket.

He warned that imposing a candidate would undermine internal democracy and deny party members the opportunity to choose freely.

Mr Kente said growing discontent with the Governor Kefas administration made it imperative for the APC to allow a competitive primary process.

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According to him, pressure from political stakeholders, community leaders and supporters across the state’s 16 local government areas informed his decision to challenge Governor Kefas’ reelectionbid.

Mr Kente said many residents supported the emergence of the governor in 2023 with high expectations of improved governance and accelerated development, but claimed that those expectations had not been met.

“The idea that leadership should be decided by consensus without the full participation of party members does not reflect the mood of the people,” he said, adding that Tarabans were demanding an open contest that would offer credible alternatives.

The businessman and politician disclosed that a recent stakeholders’ meeting in Wukari resolved to mobilise resources to secure nomination forms for his candidacy, insisting that the APC must demonstrate internal democracy if it hopes to regain broader public confidence.

Mr Kente also reaffirmed his support for zoning in Taraba’s political arrangement, pledging to serve only one four-year term if elected, before power rotates to either the Northern or Central Senatorial District.

He criticised some recent political appointments by the governor, alleging that they were influenced by succession politics rather than merit or balance.

Mr Kente urged party members and residents to resist what he described as imposition and to support a transparent process as political activities gradually intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.